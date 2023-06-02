Maharashtra SSC Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Class 10 Result Link Now Active, Check Here

How to check Maharashtra SSC Results 2023

Step 1: To check the Maharashtra SSC Result candidates are required to visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Maharashtra SSC result 2023 link

Step 3: Students then need to enter their log-in credentials such as roll number and mother's first name

Step 4: Maharashtra SSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for further reference.