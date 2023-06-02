Maharashtra SSC Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Class 10 Result Link Now Active, Check Here

Quick links:
The direct link to check Maharashtra class 10th result is now active. Click here to check results.
This year, students of Konkan division have performed the best with the highest pass percentage of 98.11%.
A total of 93.83% of students have passed the Maharashtra SSC Exam this year. Read full details here.
Maharashtra SSC Results 2023 are declared.
Press conference to announce Maha SSC results will begin soon. Currently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on account of 350 years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation. The press conference is expected to begin after PM's address.
The press conference to announce Maha SSC results 2023 will begin shortly.
Step 1: To check the Maharashtra SSC Result candidates are required to visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Maharashtra SSC result 2023 link
Step 3: Students then need to enter their log-in credentials such as roll number and mother's first name
Step 4: Maharashtra SSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for further reference.
Maharashtra Class 10th results will be available on the official websites mentioned below:
Maharashtra class 10th result link will be activated at 1 pm. Students will be able to check their scores online after 1 pm on official websites.
The Maharashtra Board had confirmed the date and time in advance on June 1. The result will be out at 11 am on June 2.
The MSBSHSE Class 10 or matric result is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023 at 11 am.