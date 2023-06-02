Last Updated:

Maharashtra SSC Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Class 10 Result Link Now Active, Check Here

Maharashtra Board SSC Results 2023: MSBSHSE will declare class 10th results 2023 today, June 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results online. List of websites, steps to check Maha SSC Results, pass percentage, toppers' names and other details of results will be updated here.

| Written By
Nandini Verma
Maharashtra SSC Results 2023

Image: PTI

13:08 IST, June 2nd 2023
Maharashtra class 10 result link now active

The direct link to check Maharashtra class 10th result is now active. Click here to check results.

11:29 IST, June 2nd 2023
Konkan division tops with highest pass percentage

This year, students of Konkan division have performed the best with the highest pass percentage of 98.11%.

11:27 IST, June 2nd 2023
Pass percentage- 93.83%

A total of 93.83% of students have passed the Maharashtra SSC Exam this year.  Read full details here.

11:18 IST, June 2nd 2023
Maha SSC Results OUT

Maharashtra SSC Results 2023 are declared. 

11:17 IST, June 2nd 2023
Maharashtra SSC Result press conference to begin shortly

Press conference to announce Maha SSC results will begin soon. Currently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on account of 350 years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation. The press conference is expected to begin after PM's address. 

11:08 IST, June 2nd 2023
10:46 IST, June 2nd 2023
How to check Maharashtra SSC Results 2023

Step 1: To check the Maharashtra SSC Result candidates are required to visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Maharashtra SSC result 2023 link

Step 3: Students then need to enter their log-in credentials such as roll number and mother's first name

Step 4: Maharashtra SSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

10:32 IST, June 2nd 2023
Where to check Maharashtra SSC Results 2023

Maharashtra Class 10th results will be available on the official websites mentioned below: 

  1. mahresult.nic.in
  2. sscresult.mkcl.org
  3. maharashtraeducation.com
  4. result.mh-ssc.ac.in
  5. mahahsscboard.in
10:32 IST, June 2nd 2023
Maha SSC Result link

Maharashtra class 10th result link will be activated at 1 pm. Students will be able to check their scores online after 1 pm on official websites.

10:32 IST, June 2nd 2023
Maharashtra SSC Result date and time announced yesterday

The Maharashtra Board had confirmed the date and time in advance on June 1. The result will be out at 11 am on June 2. 

pointer
Maha SSC Results 2023 will be declared shortly

The MSBSHSE Class 10 or matric result is scheduled to be released on June 2, 2023 at 11 am.

