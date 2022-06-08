Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) has on Wednesday declared the Maharashtra Board class 12 results at 11.30 am today. The direct links to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 have now been activated. Candidates who have appeared for Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams can check their results online. Direct links and list of websites to check Maharashtra HSC Results 2022 have been provided below for the convenience of candidates.

Maharashtra HSC pass percentage 2022

A total of 94.22% of students have passed the Maharashtra HSC exam this year. A total of 14,39,731 students have appeared for the Maharashtra HSC examination out of which 13,56,604 students passed. Girls have outperformed boys this year with higher pass percentage. Out of the total female students who appeared for the exam, 95.35% have qualified and out of the total male students who took the exam, 93.29% passed.

List of websites to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2022

msbshse.co.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahresult.nic.in

Direct link to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 online

Maharashtra class 12 results: Here's how to check Maharashtra HSC results 2022

Step 1: To check the Maharashtra class 12th result 2022 candidates need to visit any of the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the result page

Step 3: Automatically, the user will be redirected to a new page/tab

Step 4: Then, click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 link

Step 5: On the login page, key in your roll number and submit

Step 6: Your Maharashtra class 12 result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Candidates then need to download and take its printout

Check district-wise performance in Maha HSC Result 2022

Konkan division has recorded the highest pass percentage – 97.21% – in Maharashtra HSC result 2022.

Pune: 93.61%

Nagpur: 96.52%

Aurangabad: 94.97%

Mumbai: 90.91%

Kolhapur: 95.07%

Amravati: 96.34 %

Nashik: 95.03%

Latur: 95.25%

Konkan: 97.21%

