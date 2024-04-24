Advertisement

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has officially declared the results for Intermediate 1st year (Class 11th) and 2nd year (Class 12th) examinations for the academic year 2024. The announcement was made through a press conference held by TSBIE at 11:00 AM today.

60.01% of students passed in 1st year. The pass percent of 2nd year is 64.19%. Girls outshone boys with higher pass percent in both 1st and 2nd year exam.

Advertisement

68.35% girls passed in 1st year while 51.5% boys passed

72.53% girls passed in 2nd year while only 56.1% boys passed.

Advertisement

Students eagerly awaiting their TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results can now check their marks memos on the official websites of TSBIE, namely tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. To access their results, students need to enter their hall ticket numbers on the respective websites.

It is noteworthy that the board has announced the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year results for both general and vocational streams simultaneously. This unified announcement ensures that students from all streams can access their results without any delay.

Advertisement

How to check TSBIE IPE Marks Memo 2024

To check their results, students can follow these simple steps:

1. Open one of the two websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the results page and select your class and stream.

3. Enter your hall ticket number and login to download the marks sheet.

4. Your TS Inter result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check TS Inter Results 2024

During the press conference, the Telangana board shares important details regarding the results, including:

Advertisement

- Class 11 and 12 pass percentage.

- Number of students registered, appeared, and qualified.

- School and district-wise result.

- Gender-wise result.

- Re-checking, re-counting, and supplementary exam details.

- Toppers' list.

The TS Inter examinations commenced on February 28 and concluded on March 18 for 1st year students, while 2nd year exams were held from February 29 to March 19. All examinations were conducted in single shifts from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Advertisement

With the declaration of TS Inter results 2024, students can now assess their performance and plan their future academic endeavors accordingly. The TSBIE extends its best wishes to all students for their results and encourages them to embrace their achievements as they embark on their educational journeys.