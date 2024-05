Advertisement

Meghalaya Board has declared class 12th or HSSLC Results 2024 for the arts stream today. A total of 79.76% of students passed the exam. Menangmankhraw Kharkongor of Shillong bagged the first rank scoring 468 marks out of 500. Check the detailed topper list with the names and scores of top-10 students.

Direct link to check MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result.

MBOSE HSSLC Arts Topper List 2024

Rank Roll Number Name Marks School 1 130625 Menangmankhraw Kharkongor 468* St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong 130942 Gaurav Bharali 468* St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School, Shillong 2 145183 Tanisha Das 451* Don Bosco College (Hr. Sec. Section), Tura 3 144987 Salseng Marak 450* Don Bosco College (Hr. Sec. Section), Tura 4 132233 Naaz Bashar 431* St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong 5 130944 Hamekhrawbok Kharshiing 429* St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School, Shillong 6 127773 John Vianney Lyngdoh 427* St. John Bosco Boys' Hr. Sec. School, Cherrapunjee 7 139410 Fredrique Gweneth Ryngkhlem 426* North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Mookyrdoop-Jowai 8 125536 Rimika Esther Dkhar 425* Laban Bengalee Girls' Higher Secondary School, Shillong 131664 Kyrmenlang Nongrum 425* Village Durbar Higher Secondary School, Swer 133185 Pynbhashisha Nongbri 425* Auxilium Girls' Higher Secondary School, Shillong 9 130680 Zephaniah Banphiralang Nongbri 423* St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong 130816 Risalanaki Laloo 423* St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong 131035 Emiheisakiru L Thubru 423* St. Edmund's Higher Secondary School, Shillong 132307 Sneha Ghosh 423* St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong 10 138472 Monkynjailin Syngkon 422* St. Dominic's High