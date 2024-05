Advertisement

On May 24, 2024, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Arts. Students eager to check their results can do so via the official websites, mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

In Meghalaya's Class 10 examinations, the overall pass rate stands at 55.80%. Out of 54,134 students who appeared for the assessments, 30,208 have successfully passed. Check the list of top-10 students in the MBOSE SSLC Topper List 2024.

Advertisement

MBOSE SSLC Topper List 2024

Rank Roll Number Name Marks School 1 54773 Anuj Chetry 575 Sherwood School, Tura 2 25711 Aleytheia Syiemlieh 574 St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong 3 28552 Congenial Kharsahnoh 571 Christian Academy, Shillong 4 56619 Aime Azora G Momin 568 St. Xavier's Higher Secondary School, Tura 72280 Wanma Sangma 568 St. Thomas Higher Secondary School, Mendipathar 5 28916 Neiniwanroi Nongtdeh 566 Synod Higher Secondary School, Shillong 6 24495 Prantika Deb 565 All Saints' Diocesan Higher Secondary School, Shillong 54798 Ayumi M Momin 565 Sherwood School, Tura 7 30817 Graham Bel Kharmyndai 563 St. Gabriel's Higher Secondary School, Upper 8 25994 Shabnam Sheikh 559 St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong 28882 Elahunshisha Mawlong 559 Synod Higher Secondary School, Shillong 9 54420 Obadiah Namaan B Sangma 557 Aeroville Higher Secondary School, Tura 10 50180 Dauniwan Sajem 556 Shangpung Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Shangpung