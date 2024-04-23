Advertisement

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially declared the results for the Class 5 and 8 examinations. Narsinghpur district has emerged as the top-performing district with the highest pass percentage in both class 5 and class 8 exams. A total of 11,37,387 students appeared for the Class 8 examinations, with 86.04% of them successfully clearing the exams. The rural regions outshined the urban areas with a pass percentage of 88.35%, compared to 86.19% in urban areas.

For Class 5, out of 23,71,075 candidates who appeared, 75.21% successfully passed the exams. The gender-wise pass percentage for both Class 5 and Class 8 remained relatively balanced, with girls comprising 48.3% and boys 51.7% in Class 5, and 48.4% girls and 51.6% boys in Class 8.

MP Board Result 2024 Pass Percentage

Here are the highlights of the MP Board results:

MP Board Class 8 District-wise Pass Percentage:

Narsinghpur: 98.35% Alirajpur: 96.62% Jhabua: 96.42% Sehore: 96.10% Anuppur: 95.95% Barwani: 95.11% Dindori: 94.79% Mandala: 94.74% Chhindwara: 94.69% Burhanpur: 93.22%

MP Board Class 5 District-wise Pass Percentage:

Narsinghpur: 98.72% Dindori: 98.58% Mandala: 98.31% Anuppur: 97.97% Alirajpur: 97.72% Chhindwara: 97.71% Sehore: 97.56% Jhabua: 97.45% Shahdol: 96.35% Burhanpur: 95.67%

MP Board Class 8 Pass Percentage:

Appeared candidates: 11,37,387

Passed candidates: 9,81,553

Pass percentage: 86.04%

MP Board Class 8 Rural Pass Percentage:

Appeared candidates: 8,19,232

Passed candidates: 7,23,828

Pass percentage: 88.35%

MP Board Class 5 Urban Pass Percentage:

Appeared candidates: 3,13,565

Passed candidates: 2,70,265

Pass percentage: 86.19%

MP Board Class 5 Rural Pass Percentage:

Appeared candidates: 9,20,123

Passed candidates: 8,52,055

Pass percentage: 92.60%

MP Board Gender-wise Pass Percentage:

Class 5: Girls: 48.3% Boys: 51.7%

Class 8: Girls: 48.4% Boys: 51.6%



MP Board Total Candidates:

Class 5: 12,33,688

Pass percentage of Class 5: 75.21%

Class 8: 11,37,387

Pass percentage of Class 8: 73.19%