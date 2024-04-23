Updated April 23rd, 2024 at 14:04 IST
MP Board Result 2024: Rural Students Outshine Urban Students; Narsinghpur Tops in Classes 5, 8 Exams
MP Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2024: Rural students outshone urban students with higher pass rate. Narsinghpur district performs best with highest pass rate.
- Education
- 2 min read
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially declared the results for the Class 5 and 8 examinations. Narsinghpur district has emerged as the top-performing district with the highest pass percentage in both class 5 and class 8 exams. A total of 11,37,387 students appeared for the Class 8 examinations, with 86.04% of them successfully clearing the exams. The rural regions outshined the urban areas with a pass percentage of 88.35%, compared to 86.19% in urban areas.
For Class 5, out of 23,71,075 candidates who appeared, 75.21% successfully passed the exams. The gender-wise pass percentage for both Class 5 and Class 8 remained relatively balanced, with girls comprising 48.3% and boys 51.7% in Class 5, and 48.4% girls and 51.6% boys in Class 8.
MP Board Result 2024 Pass Percentage
For Class 5, out of 23,71,075 candidates who appeared, 75.21% successfully passed the exams. The gender-wise pass percentage for both Class 5 and Class 8 remained relatively balanced, with girls comprising 48.3% and boys 51.7% in Class 5, and 48.4% girls and 51.6% boys in Class 8. Here are the highlights of the MP Board results:
MP Board Class 8 District-wise Pass Percentage:
- Narsinghpur: 98.35%
- Alirajpur: 96.62%
- Jhabua: 96.42%
- Sehore: 96.10%
- Anuppur: 95.95%
- Barwani: 95.11%
- Dindori: 94.79%
- Mandala: 94.74%
- Chhindwara: 94.69%
- Burhanpur: 93.22%
MP Board Class 5 District-wise Pass Percentage:
- Narsinghpur: 98.72%
- Dindori: 98.58%
- Mandala: 98.31%
- Anuppur: 97.97%
- Alirajpur: 97.72%
- Chhindwara: 97.71%
- Sehore: 97.56%
- Jhabua: 97.45%
- Shahdol: 96.35%
- Burhanpur: 95.67%
MP Board Class 8 Pass Percentage:
- Appeared candidates: 11,37,387
- Passed candidates: 9,81,553
- Pass percentage: 86.04%
MP Board Class 8 Rural Pass Percentage:
- Appeared candidates: 8,19,232
- Passed candidates: 7,23,828
- Pass percentage: 88.35%
MP Board Class 5 Urban Pass Percentage:
- Appeared candidates: 3,13,565
- Passed candidates: 2,70,265
- Pass percentage: 86.19%
MP Board Class 5 Rural Pass Percentage:
- Appeared candidates: 9,20,123
- Passed candidates: 8,52,055
- Pass percentage: 92.60%
MP Board Gender-wise Pass Percentage:
- Class 5:
- Girls: 48.3%
- Boys: 51.7%
- Class 8:
- Girls: 48.4%
- Boys: 51.6%
MP Board Total Candidates:
- Class 5: 12,33,688
- Pass percentage of Class 5: 75.21%
- Class 8: 11,37,387
- Pass percentage of Class 8: 73.19%
Published April 23rd, 2024 at 14:04 IST