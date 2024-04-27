Advertisement

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has announced the release of the OJEE 2024 admit card on April 27, 2024. Candidates aiming to appear for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations can now access and download the admit card via the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Originally scheduled for April 30, the release date for the admit card has been advanced, providing candidates with earlier access to this crucial document.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination is slated to take place from May 6 to May 10, 2024, utilizing the Computer Based Test (CBT) format. The examination will span three shifts, with the first shift commencing at 8:30 am and concluding at 10:30 am, followed by the second shift from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and the third shift from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

How to download OJEE admit card 2024

To facilitate the download process, candidates can adhere to the following steps:

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. Locate and click on the 'OJEE 2024 admit card' link displayed on the home page. Enter the required login details and proceed by clicking on 'submit.' The admit card will be promptly displayed on the screen for verification. Verify the details on the admit card and proceed to download the document. Ensure to retain a hard copy of the admit card for future reference and examination purposes.

Moreover, candidates can anticipate the announcement of OJEE 2024 results in the first week of June 2024. For additional information and updates related to the examination, candidates are advised to refer to the official website of OJEE.

As the examination season unfolds, this early access to the admit card serves as a crucial step for candidates to prepare effectively and ensure a smooth examination process.

