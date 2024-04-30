Advertisement

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has officially announced the PSEB 8th Results 2024, bringing an end to the anticipation of students who appeared for the Class 8 Board Exams. The results were declared on April 30 at 4 pm. PSEB class 8 result link will be activated tomorrow, May 1 on the official website of the PSEB.

The PSEB Class 8 examinations for the academic year 2023-2024 were conducted from March 7 to 27. Following the completion of the exams, students eagerly awaited the announcement of their results.

Click here for PSEB topper list 2024

How to check PSEB Class 8th Result 2024

To check their PSEB 8th Results 2024, students can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Navigate to the results section and click on the link for PSEB 8th Results 2024. Enter your roll number and other required details. After entering the details, click on the submit button. Your PSEB 8th Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

According to the official statistics provided by PSEB, the overall pass percentage for the PSEB 8th Exams 2024 is 98.31%. This pass percentage reflects the number of students who have successfully cleared the examinations out of the total number of students who appeared.

It's noteworthy to mention that the PSEB 8th Results 2024 have been declared earlier compared to the previous year, showcasing the efficient evaluation process undertaken by the Board.

With the results now out, students can assess their performance and plan their future academic endeavors accordingly. The Punjab School Education Board congratulates all the successful candidates and wishes them the best for their future endeavors.