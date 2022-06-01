Rajasthan Board Result 2022 LIVE: RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Result At Rajresults.nic.in

Cabinet Minister for department of EDUCATION (Primary & Secondary) Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla on May 31 tweeted,"The result of Science and Commerce Faculty of Senior Secondary Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 2 pm. Best wishes to all the students in advance."

माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, राजस्थान द्वारा आयोजित सीनियर सेकेंडरी परीक्षा के विज्ञान एवं वाणिज्य संकाय का परीक्षा परिणाम कल दोपहर 2 बजे घोषित किया जा रहा है ।

सभी परीक्षार्थियों को अग्रिम शुभकामनाएं।@rajeduofficial — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) May 31, 2022