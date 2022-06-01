Rajasthan Board Result 2022 LIVE: RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Result At Rajresults.nic.in

Quick links:
Around 300 centers were monitored by CCTV. Less candidates were seated at all the centers and arrangements were made for masks and sanitizers.
In order to access the result, candidates will have to be ready with their BSER exam roll numbers and date of birth.
The exams were conducted in offline mode between March 24 and April 26, 2022. It was conducted in 6,068 exam centres across the state.
Data highlights that this time over 2.32 lakh students took the class 12 science exam. 27,339 candidates took the Class 12 RBSE Commerce exam.
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
rajresults.nic.in
Cabinet Minister for department of EDUCATION (Primary & Secondary) Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla on May 31 tweeted,"The result of Science and Commerce Faculty of Senior Secondary Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 2 pm. Best wishes to all the students in advance."
माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड, राजस्थान द्वारा आयोजित सीनियर सेकेंडरी परीक्षा के विज्ञान एवं वाणिज्य संकाय का परीक्षा परिणाम कल दोपहर 2 बजे घोषित किया जा रहा है ।— Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) May 31, 2022
सभी परीक्षार्थियों को अग्रिम शुभकामनाएं।@rajeduofficial
