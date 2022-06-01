Last Updated:

Rajasthan Board Result 2022 LIVE: RBSE 12th Science, Commerce Result At Rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan board result 2022: RBSE will be releasing the intermediate result for both science and commerce streams on June 1, 2022. The result will be released in the second half at 2 pm. Once released, it can be accessed by following the steps mentioned below. Last year's result highlights are also attached below.

Rajasthan board result

Image: Shutterstock

10:39 IST, June 1st 2022
Centers were monitored by CCTV

Around 300 centers were monitored by CCTV. Less candidates were seated at all the centers and arrangements were made for masks and sanitizers.

10:27 IST, June 1st 2022
How to download RBSE Class 12th Science, Commerce result 2022
  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam should go to official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. 
  • Step 2: On the homepage, go to the latest update section
  • Step 3: Click on the Class 12 Science or Commerce result link 
  • Step 4: Candidates will then be redirected to another page
  • Step 5: Enter the required login credentials like roll number and date of birth
  • Step 6: Post submitting the same, result will be displayed on screen 
  • Step 7: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference 
10:11 IST, June 1st 2022
Documents required to check result

 In order to access the result, candidates will have to be ready with their BSER exam roll numbers and date of birth.

09:54 IST, June 1st 2022
Check class 12 exam highlights here

The exams were conducted in offline mode between March 24 and April 26, 2022. It was conducted in 6,068 exam centres across the state. 

09:41 IST, June 1st 2022
Lakhs of registered students will be able to check result today

Data highlights that this time over 2.32 lakh students took the class 12 science exam. 27,339 candidates took the Class 12 RBSE Commerce exam. 

09:41 IST, June 1st 2022
RBSE 12th result 2022: Websites to check

  1. rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

  2. rajresults.nic.in

09:41 IST, June 1st 2022
Rajasthan Board 12th result: RBSE result official announcement

Cabinet Minister for department of EDUCATION (Primary & Secondary) Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla on May 31 tweeted,"The result of Science and Commerce Faculty of Senior Secondary Examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is going to be declared tomorrow at 2 pm. Best wishes to all the students in advance."

 

09:41 IST, June 1st 2022
Rajasthan Board 12th results 2022: Check result release date and time here
  • The result will be released on June 1, 2022
  • It will be released in the second half at 2 pm
09:41 IST, June 1st 2022
RBSE Results 2022: Class 12 science and commerce result to be out today

The Rajasthan Board is scheduled to release the class 12 result for science and commerce stream on June 1, 2022

