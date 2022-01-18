RRB NTPC Result: Railway Ministry Issues Clarification Amid Issues Over Results

Railway Recruitment 2022: The Ministry of Railways released the results of RRB NTPC exam by Saturday, January 15, 2022. Nearly 1 crore candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam were able to check results. Post release of RRB NTPC Result, few candidates were raising concerns over the process of shortlisting candidates for the second stage of the ongoing recruitment examination to which railways has issued a clarification.

"Attention of the Railways has been drawn to the concerns raised by some candidates over the process of shortlisting of candidates for the second stage of the ongoing recruitment examination under RRBs Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 01/2019 (for Non-Technical Popular Categories - Graduate and Under-graduate) - results of which were announced on January 1, 2022," said the Ministry of Railways in a statement.

Railway also said that the procedure for shortlisting of candidates for the second stage computer-based test (CBT) has been mentioned under Para 13 of the original notification. The original notification has been released on February 28, 2019. In the recruitment notification, thirteen categories were advertised which were open to graduates and six of these for under-graduates, stated the ministry. Every candidate was free to opt for all or any of these thirteen categories subject to conditions of eligibility, stated the ministry.

"While the first stage CBT was a common examination for all the candidates, Para 13.2 of the notification clearly states that in the 2nd stage CBT there would be a separate examination for each group (viz., Levels 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6) with differing graded levels of difficulty. Accordingly, all posts falling within the same level shall have a common 2nd stage CBT. Therefore, if a candidate is eligible and has opted for more than one level (as per educational qualification), he/she will have to appear in the corresponding 2nd stage CBT for each level as given in Para 13.6 since the standard (difficulty level) for each group of posts will be different (i.e., of graduate or undergraduate level)," said the ministry.

NTPC Second Stage Exam

Ministry said that as per provisions the number of candidates to be called for the NTPC Second Stage Exam is 10 times the number of approved vacancies. Ministry further said that the number of vacancies was increased to 20 times in CEN 1/2019 to protect the interest of the candidates. It was done to ensure that meritorious candidates are not denied an opportunity. "Hence, to cover a reasonable number of candidates for the 2nd stage CBT, the number of candidates to be shortlisted has been kept at twenty times the community-wise vacancies of posts notified based on their merit in the 1st stage CBT cum preference of posts," it added.