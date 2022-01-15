RRB NTPC Result Released For Few Regions, Check Result Websites Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
RRB NTPC Result: Railway Recruitment Board is on its way to release the results of RRB NTPC exam by Saturday, January 15, 2022. As per schedule which was released long back, it was informed that the result for CBT 1 exam will be uploaded by January 15, 2022. Nearly 1 crore candidates who got themselves registered and took the exam will be able to check the result once it is released. It will be released on the official regional websites.
To be noted that the RRB has already released results of some regions. The details and websites to check have been attached below. Only those who qualify the exam will be eligible for the next round. The CBT 2 will be held for final recruitment process. Other related important dates can be checked here. Regional RRBs are in the process of releasing the list of candidates shortlisted for the Second (2nd) CBT for RRB NTPC.
As per the official notice, "The results of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) are currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published on the official websites of RRBs by January 15, 2022."
The admit cards will only be released after RRB NTPC results are announced. It will be issued only to those candidates who will clear the round 1 exam. For downloading the RRB NTPC admit cards, qualified candidates will have to be ready with their registration details. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly after the release of the result.