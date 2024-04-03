Advertisement

Anna University, Chennai, is set to release the much-awaited TANCET 2024 scorecard on April 3. Candidates who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test can access their scorecards on the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu, until May 5, 2024. The examination, held on March 9 across 40 centers in 15 cities throughout Tamil Nadu, marks a crucial step for aspirants seeking admission to MBA and MCA Degree Programs.

How to download TANCET Scorecard 2024

Here's how you can download your TANCET 2024 scorecard:

Visit tancet.annauniv.edu. Navigate to the TANCET 2024 scorecard link on the homepage. Input your login credentials and proceed. Verify your scorecard details and download it. Print a copy for future reference.

TANCET serves as the gateway to esteemed educational institutions like Anna University, Chennai – 25, Anna University Regional Campuses, and several other renowned colleges across Tamil Nadu. Through this centralized admission process, candidates can secure seats in MBA and MCA programs offered by government, government-aided, and self-financing colleges. Stay tuned for further updates on TANCET 2024 results and admission procedures.