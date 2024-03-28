×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 28th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

TANCET Results 2024 Declared by Anna University, Check Details on Scorecard, Direct Link, Admissions

Anna University, Chennai has declared the much-awaited Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) results. Here's how to check TANCET Result 2024.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Exam Results
Exam Results | Image:PTI
Anna University, Chennai has declared the much-awaited Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) results, marking a significant milestone for aspirants seeking admission into MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch, and MPlan programs. This comprehensive guide offers detailed insights into the TANCET result announcement, scorecard availability, important procedures, and subsequent admission processes.

Key Highlights:

TANCET Result Declaration:

  • The TANCET 2024 results have been declared for the 39,301 candidates who appeared for the exam.
  • Aspirants can access their results on the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

How to Check TANCET Results 2024:

  1. Visit the official TANCET website, tancet.annauniv.edu.
  2. Click on the designated link for downloading TANCET results 2024.
  3. Enter the registration number and password or date of birth.
  4. The TANCET results will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Verify the results and download the scorecard for future reference.

Scorecard Availability and Procedure:

  • Qualified candidates can download their TANCET scorecards from April 3 to May 3.
  • To obtain a duplicate scorecard, applicants must submit a written request to the specified address along with a payment of Rs 300 via demand draft.

Admission Procedure:

  • Admission to various courses will be offered at participating universities, including Anna University’s university colleges of engineering, Annamalai University, government and government-aided engineering colleges, government arts and science colleges, self-financing institutions, and other universities in Tamil Nadu.

TANCET Cut-off Announcement:

  • Participating universities will soon announce the TANCET cut-off scores based on various factors like the number of candidates, difficulty level, and cut-off trends.

 The declaration of TANCET 2024 results marks the beginning of a crucial phase for aspiring candidates. By following the outlined procedures and staying updated on admission-related announcements, candidates can navigate the admission process effectively. Stay tuned for further updates and important information on college admissions and educational news.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 11:16 IST

