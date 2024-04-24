Advertisement

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is set to release the TS Inter results 2024 on April 24, 2024, at 11 am. The announcement will be made during a press conference conducted by the State Education Minister. Students eagerly awaiting their TS intermediate results 2024 can access them using their roll code and roll number on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Accompanying the TS Inter results 2024, the board will also unveil the much-anticipated Telangana TS Inter Toppers List 2024. This comprehensive list of toppers will be updated promptly below after its official release by the Board.

For students curious about the TS Inter Toppers List 2024 across Science, Arts, and Commerce streams, here's what to expect: the list will feature the names of the stream-wise toppers, their respective ranks, and the marks obtained by each of them.

TS Inter Toppers List 2024

Rank Name Marks scored To be announced - - To be announced - - To be announced - - To be announced - -

TS Inter Commerce Topper List 2023

For those curious about the past achievements, here's a glance at the TS Inter toppers 2023 in the Commerce stream:

Rank Name District Marks 1 Harsha Warangal 977 1 Sruthi Warangal 977 1 Bavana Karimnagar 977 2 Sivakumar Jagityala 974

TS Inter Arts Topper List 2023

Here's a snapshot of the TS Inter toppers 2023 in the Arts stream:

Rank Name District Marks 1 Sri Sai Teja Hyderabad 958 2 Ramulu Nalgonda 957 3 Meraaj Nalgonda 947 4 Rukmini Mahbubnagar 939 5 Likita Reddy Hyderabad 936 6 Krishna Vikarabad 935

Previous Year Statistics:

For reference, here's a glimpse at the TS Inter Toppers List for the years 2022, 2021, and 2020. However, it's important to note that the Telangana board did not announce a merit list for these years.

How to Check TS Inter Result 2024:

Visit any of the official websites - telangana.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in On the homepage, click on 'TS Intermediate results 2024' Choose the First year or 2nd year TS Inter results 2024 link for General/Vocational Stream Select the year 2024 Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth in the specified field and submit details Your Telangana intermediate results 2024 will display on the screen. Take a screenshot or printout for future reference.

Stay tuned for the TS Inter Toppers List 2024 update, and best wishes to all the students awaiting their results!

