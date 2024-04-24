TS Inter Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Manabadi Telangana 1st, 2nd Year IPE Marks Memo Shortly

To check the TS Inter results 2024, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) at https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.

2. Look for the section related to examination results. This section is usually prominently displayed on the homepage.

3. Once you locate the examination results section, click on the link for "TS Inter Results 2024."

4. You will be redirected to a new page where you need to select the appropriate option for the year and examination type (1st year or 2nd year).

5. After selecting the appropriate options, you will need to enter your examination hall ticket number.

6. Double-check the information entered and then click on the "Submit" or "Check Results" button.

7. Your TS Inter results for 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

8. Review your results carefully and download or take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

9. Additionally, you can also check your results through other reliable sources such as examresults.ts.nic.in or third-party result portals like manabadi.co.in.

10. Remember to keep your examination hall ticket handy while checking the results online.