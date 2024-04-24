Updated April 24th, 2024 at 10:58 IST
TS Inter Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Manabadi Telangana 1st, 2nd Year IPE Marks Memo Shortly
TS Inter Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Manabadi Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results will be out today at 11 am on tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Stay tuned for TSBIE IPE 1st, 2nd year result latest updates. Direct link, pass percent, topper list, steps to check marks memo will be updated here.
10: 58 IST, April 24th 2024
- Open one of the two websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.
- Navigate to the results page and select your class and stream.
- Enter your hall ticket number and login to download the marks sheet.
10: 31 IST, April 24th 2024
Just half an hour is left for TS Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2024 announcement. The result will be out at 11 am.
9: 38 IST, April 24th 2024
TS Inter Results 2024 will be declared by Burra Venkatesham, I.A.S., Hon'ble Principal Secretary to Government, Education Department, Govt. of Telangana State and Smt. Shruti Ojha, I.A.S., Secretary, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education in TSBIE's premises
7: 43 IST, April 24th 2024
|Rank
|Name
|District
|Marks
|1
|Harsha
|Warangal
|977
|1
|Sruthi
|Warangal
|977
|1
|Bavana
|Karimnagar
|977
|2
|Sivakumar
|Jagityala
|974
7: 27 IST, April 24th 2024
In the TS Inter 2nd year results of 2023, a total of 380,920 students appeared for the examination. Out of these, 256,241 students successfully passed, yielding a pass percentage of 65.26%. Notably, among the candidates, 196,528 were girls, with 144,385 of them passing, resulting in a commendable girls' pass percentage of 73.46%. Meanwhile, for boys, the figures stood at 184,392 students appearing, out of which 111,856 secured a pass, translating to a boys' pass percentage of 60.66%.
7: 24 IST, April 24th 2024
TS Inter 2nd year pass percentage data of last 6 years
2023 -63.49%
2022 - 67.16%
2021 - 100%
2020 - 68.86%
2019 - 63.23%
2018 - 59.37%
7: 44 IST, April 24th 2024
Following the release of TS Inter results 2024, the names of the toppers and their respective details are anticipated to be disclosed by the board. It is expected that the TS Inter toppers list PDF will be made available for public access on the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
7: 18 IST, April 24th 2024
To access TS Inter results 2024 via SMS, students need to adhere to a specific format and send an SMS to the designated number provided below:
- For TS Intermediate 2nd-year result 2024 (General stream):
SMS Format: TSGEN2 <registration number>
Send to: 56263
- For TS Intermediate 2nd-year result 2024 (Vocational stream):
SMS Format: TSVOC2 <registration number>
Send to: 56263
- For TS Intermediate 1st-year result 2024 (General stream):
SMS Format: TSGEN1 <registration number>
Send to: 56263
- For TS Intermediate 1st-year result 2024 (Vocational stream):
SMS Format: TSVOC1 <registration number>
Send to: 56263
7: 14 IST, April 24th 2024
The TS Inter result 2024 mark sheet, available online, will contain essential details including the student's name, hall ticket number, district, marks attained in various subjects, practical exam scores, total marks, subject-wise qualifying status, overall pass status, and the grade achieved. It is imperative for students to meticulously review all the information provided. In case of any discrepancies or inaccuracies, students should promptly reach out to their respective school authorities for rectification.
7: 13 IST, April 24th 2024
The direct link to check TS Inter Results can be found here. Click here to check TS IPE 2024 Marks Memo.
7: 08 IST, April 24th 2024
Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone
Step 2: On the search bar type ‘T App Folio’ and install the app
Step 3: After the app is downloaded fill in the required details like – the candidate’s name, roll number, and date of birth (DOB).
Step 4: The TS Inter IPE marks memo will appear on the screen
7: 07 IST, April 24th 2024
Students who wish to check their TS Inter results 2023 on their smartphone can download the 'T APP FOLIO' application on their smartphone. TSBIE will upload the results on this app too.
7: 01 IST, April 24th 2024
The TS Inter 1st year examination commenced on February 28 and wrapped up on March 18, 2024. Similarly, the TS Inter 2nd year exam took place from February 29 to March 19, 2024. Throughout the examination period, both 1st and 2nd year exams were conducted in a single shift, starting at 9 am and concluding at 12 noon each day.
7: 02 IST, April 24th 2024
TS Inter Results 2024 will be available on the following websites:
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) official website: https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/
ExamResults: http://examresults.ts.nic.in/
Manabadi: https://www.manabadi.co.in/
Schools9: http://www.schools9.com/
IndiaResults: https://www.indiaresults.com/
Results.shiksha: https://results.shiksha/
6: 57 IST, April 24th 2024
To check the TS Inter results 2024, follow these steps:
1. Visit the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) at https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.
2. Look for the section related to examination results. This section is usually prominently displayed on the homepage.
3. Once you locate the examination results section, click on the link for "TS Inter Results 2024."
4. You will be redirected to a new page where you need to select the appropriate option for the year and examination type (1st year or 2nd year).
5. After selecting the appropriate options, you will need to enter your examination hall ticket number.
6. Double-check the information entered and then click on the "Submit" or "Check Results" button.
7. Your TS Inter results for 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
8. Review your results carefully and download or take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.
9. Additionally, you can also check your results through other reliable sources such as examresults.ts.nic.in or third-party result portals like manabadi.co.in.
10. Remember to keep your examination hall ticket handy while checking the results online.
6: 54 IST, April 24th 2024
TSBIE announced the Telangana State Intermediate Public Exam (IPE) Result date and time on April 22. The TS inter 1st, 2nd year results 2024 will be out at 11 am on April 24, TSBIE said.
6: 50 IST, April 24th 2024
TS Inter Results 2024 will be declared by TSBIE today at 11 am. Stay tuned for latest updates.
Published April 24th, 2024 at 07:05 IST