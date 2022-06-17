UP Board Result 2022 Date: Uttar Pradesh class 10th, 12th Results to Be Declared Tomorrow

UPMSP Results 2022: In an important notice, released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has informed about the date and time for UP board Class 10 and Class 12 results, 2022. According to the latest notification, Class 10 and Class 12 final exam results will be declared on June 18. The Board has announced that the results will be declared at a press conference. After the conference, the direct link to check marks will be activated on UPMSP websites.

UP Board class 10th, 12th Results 2022 Date and Time

UP Board Class 10 Result - June 18, 2022 at 2 pm

UP Board Class 12 Result - June 18, 2022 at 4 pm

List of websites to check UP Board Result 2022

upmsp.edu.in

Upresults.nic.in

UPMSP results tomorrow | Official Notice

UPMSP UP Board Results 2022: Login credentials required for checking result

Board exam roll number

School code or date of birth as given on admit card

UP Board 10th result: Here's how to check scores

Step 1: To check the UP board result, log on to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "UP Board 10th Result 2022"

Step 3: Candidates then need to enter their UP board roll number.

Step 4: Then, click the submit button.

Step 5: UP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: It is strongly advised that candidates must download the UP Board results for future needs

Step 7: Do not forget to take its printout for future reference

UP Board 12th result: Here's how to check scores

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "UP Board 12th Result 2022"

Step 3: Then the candidates will have to enter their UP board roll number and click on submit

Step 4: UP Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the UP Board results and go through it

Step 6: Take its printout for future needs

