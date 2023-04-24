UP Board Result 2023 Highlights: Priyanshi Soni Becomes UP High School Topper

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Shubh Chhapra is the UP Board Intermediate exam topper 2023. He is a student of Saraswati Inter College, Charkhali Mahoba.
Priyanshi Soni has emerged as the topper of UP Board High School Exam 2023. She is a student of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir. She scored 590 out of 600 marks.
This year, the pass percentage of UP Board intermediate exam is 75.52%. Girls have outscored boys this year too. The pass percentage of boys is 69.34% while that of girls is 83%.
UP Board class 10th or high school results out. A total of 89.78% of students have passed. Girls have outperformed boys again this year.
Boys' pass percentage - 86.64%
Girls' pass percentage- 93.34%
UPMSP has declared the UP Board class 10th and 12th results at 1.30 pm on Tuesday. Read more.
Candidates can check their UP Board results on the official websites given below:
upmsp.edu.in
upresults.nic.in
results.upmsp.edu.in
UP Board result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th will be declared today at 1.30 pm. Candidates will be able to check their result online after it is released. Read on for more details.
In the year 2022, the pass percentage of UP Board class 10 results was 88.18%.
Step 1: Type UP10ROLL NUMBER
Step 2: Send it to 56263.
Step 3: The candidate will receive the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exam result on their mobile number as an SMS.
If a student fails any paper of UP Board exams for classes 10th or 12th, he/she will have to appear for the supplementary or compartmental exams to pass the paper. The registration for this compartmental exam will begin soon after the annual results are declared.
Students have to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass UP Board Exams for class 10 and 12. Those who score less than 33% will fail in that subject.
As per the official information, the direct links to check UP Board class 10th and 12th results will be activated on UPMSP websites after the press conference is over.
To check UP Board results online, candidates have to log in to the result page of UPMSP. They will have to enter the following credentials to log in:
Board exam roll number
School code or date of birth as given on admit card
To Check the UP Board Result 2023, candidates will have to follow the steps given below.
Step 1: Visit the official website, results.upmsp.edu.in, or upresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for the UP Board results for classes 10th or 12th.
Step 3: Candidates must input their roll number and the captcha code on the new page that will open.
Step 4: Click on the "submit" button.
Your UP Board Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.