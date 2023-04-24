Last Updated:

UP Board Result 2023 Highlights: Priyanshi Soni Becomes UP High School Topper

UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: UPMSP has declared the UP Board class 10th, 12th results 2023 today, April 25 at 1.30 pm. The UP Board results was declared in a press conference organised by the board at Prayagraj. Check list of websites, steps to check, direct link, toppers list, pass percentage, and other details of UP Board result 2023 here.

Nandini Verma
Image: PTI

17:00 IST, April 25th 2023
Shubh Chhapra is UP Board intermediate topper 2023

Shubh Chhapra is the UP Board Intermediate exam topper 2023. He is a student of Saraswati Inter College, Charkhali Mahoba.

17:00 IST, April 25th 2023
Priyanshi Soni is UP Board high school topper 2023

Priyanshi Soni has emerged as the topper of UP Board High School Exam 2023. She is a student of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir. She scored 590 out of 600 marks. 

16:58 IST, April 25th 2023
UP Board class 12th pass percentage

This year, the pass percentage of UP Board intermediate exam is 75.52%. Girls have outscored boys this year too. The pass percentage of boys is 69.34% while that of girls is 83%.

16:58 IST, April 25th 2023
UP Board class 10th Pass percentage 2023

UP Board class 10th or high school results out. A total of 89.78% of students have passed. Girls have outperformed boys again this year. 

Boys' pass percentage - 86.64%

Girls' pass percentage-  93.34%

16:58 IST, April 25th 2023
UP Board 10th, 12th results out

UPMSP has declared the UP Board class 10th and 12th results at 1.30 pm on Tuesday. Read more. 

08:36 IST, April 25th 2023
List of official websites to check UP Board results 2023

Candidates can check their UP Board results on the official websites given below:

upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.upmsp.edu.in

08:20 IST, April 25th 2023
UP Board result today

UP Board result 2023 for classes 10th and 12th will be declared today at 1.30 pm. Candidates will be able to check their result online after it is released. Read on for more details.

19:57 IST, April 24th 2023
What was the pass percentage of UP Board class 10 result 2022?

In the year 2022, the pass percentage of UP Board class 10 results was 88.18%.

19:57 IST, April 24th 2023
How to check UP Board class 10th results via SMS

Step 1: Type UP10ROLL NUMBER 

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

Step 3: The candidate will receive the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exam result on their mobile number as an SMS. 

19:57 IST, April 24th 2023
What if you fail in any subject in UP Board exams?

If a student fails any paper of UP Board exams for classes 10th or 12th, he/she will have to appear for the supplementary or compartmental exams to pass the paper. The registration for this compartmental exam will begin soon after the annual results are declared. 

19:57 IST, April 24th 2023
What are the passing mark criteria for UP Board exams?

Students have to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass UP Board Exams for class 10 and 12. Those who score less than 33% will fail in that subject. 

19:57 IST, April 24th 2023
When will UP Board result link be activated?

As per the official information, the direct links to check UP Board class 10th and 12th results will be activated on UPMSP websites after the press conference is over.

19:57 IST, April 24th 2023
What is needed to check UP Board results online?

To check UP Board results online, candidates have to log in to the result page of UPMSP. They will have to enter the following credentials to log in:

Board exam roll number

School code or date of birth as given on admit card

19:48 IST, April 24th 2023
19:48 IST, April 24th 2023
19:48 IST, April 24th 2023
19:48 IST, April 24th 2023
19:48 IST, April 24th 2023
19:43 IST, April 24th 2023
19:43 IST, April 24th 2023
19:43 IST, April 24th 2023
19:43 IST, April 24th 2023
19:39 IST, April 24th 2023
19:39 IST, April 24th 2023
19:39 IST, April 24th 2023
19:36 IST, April 24th 2023
19:36 IST, April 24th 2023
19:32 IST, April 24th 2023
19:30 IST, April 24th 2023
19:23 IST, April 24th 2023
How to check UP Board Results 2023 online?

To Check the UP Board Result 2023, candidates will have to follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website, results.upmsp.edu.in, or upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link for the UP Board results for classes 10th or 12th.

Step 3: Candidates must input their roll number and the captcha code on the new page that will open.

Step 4: Click on the "submit" button.

Your UP Board Results 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

