UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check UP Board Toppers' Names, Pass Percentage Here

There are a total of 179 students in the top-10 list of High School Result 2023 and 253 students are in the top-10 list of intermediate exams. A total of 432 students of both, class 10th and 12th are in the top-10 lists.
Shubh Chhapra tops the UP Board Intermediate examination 2023. He is a student of Saraswati Inter College, Charkhali Mahoba.
Priyanshi Soni has become the topper of UP Board High School Exam 2023. She is a student of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir. She scored 589 out of 600 marks.
This year, the pass percentage of UP Board class 12 exam is 75.52%. Girls have outperformed boys this year too. The pass percentage of boys is 69.34% while that of gitls is 83%.
UP Board class 10th or high school results out. A total of 89.78% of students have passed. Girls have outperformed boys again this year.
Boys' pass percentage - 86.64%
Girls' pass percentage- 93.34%
UPMSP has declared UP Board results for class 10th and 12th in the press conference at 1.30 pm.
The UPMSP press conference where UP Board 10th, 12th results will be announced will begin shortly. UP Board Chairman Mahendra Dev and Secretary Dibyakant Shukla will announce Class 10 and 12 results at UPMSP HQ in Prayagraj.
UP Board results 2023 for class 10th and 12th will be declared shortly. The results will be out at 1.30 pm.
Step 1: Add the total number of all your papers to get the percentage of total marks. For example, 500 marks for 5 subjects.
Step 2: Add up all the marks you have secured in each subject.
Step 3: Now divide the number of numbers that have come by the total marks. Then multiply by 100
Step 4: By this formula, you will know the percentage of UP Board results
To pass UP Board exam, a student should secure at least 33% marks in every subject.
Only 4 hours are left for the UPMSP to announce the UP Board results 2023. The UP Board results will be out at 1.30 pm today.
This year, a total of 31,16, 487 candidates appeared for the UP Board high school exams.
Check the UP Board result pass percentage of last 5 years from 2018 to 2022 here.
2022 - 88.16%
2021 - 99.53%
2020 - 83.31%
2019 - 80.07%
2018 - 75.16%
How to check UP Board results 2023 online
Step 1: Go to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on "UP Board annual result 2023"
Step 3: Then the candidates will have to enter their UP board roll number and click on submit
Step 4: UP Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download the UP Board results and go through it
Step 6: Download and take its printout.
The UP class 12th exams were offline between February 16 and March 4. UP Board 10th exams were held from February 16 to March 3.
UPMSP will upload the UP Board high school results and UP Board intermediate results on the following websites:
upresults.nic.in
upmsp.edu.in
upmspresults.up.nic.in
results.nic.in
Along with the class 10th results, UPMSP will also release the UP Board class 12 results today at the press conference. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online on the official websites of UP Board. Read more on UP Board results here.
UPMSP will announce the results of Uttar Pradesh Class 10th results today. The result is expected to be released at 1.30 pm on April 25. Read more here.