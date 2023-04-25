Last Updated:

UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check UP Board Toppers' Names, Pass Percentage Here

UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: UPMSP has announced the Uttar Pradesh Board results for class 10th and class 12th exams today, April 25. UPMSP began a press conference at 1.30 pm to announce the results. Candidates will be able to check their results online at upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in. UP Board result direct link,toppers list, pass percentage will be updated here.

Nandini Verma
13:55 IST, April 25th 2023
432 students in top-10 lists of UP Board class 10th and 12th results 2023

There are a total of 179 students in the top-10 list of High School Result 2023 and 253 students are in the top-10 list of intermediate exams. A total of 432 students of both, class 10th and 12th are in the top-10 lists.

13:51 IST, April 25th 2023
Mahoba's Shubh Chhapra is UP Board intermediate topper 2023

Shubh Chhapra tops the UP Board Intermediate examination 2023. He is a student of Saraswati Inter College, Charkhali Mahoba.

13:51 IST, April 25th 2023
Priyanshi Soni tops in UP Board class 10th result 2023

Priyanshi Soni has become the topper of UP Board High School Exam 2023. She is a student of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir. She scored 589 out of 600 marks. 

13:47 IST, April 25th 2023
75.52 % pass UP Board class 12 exam this

This year, the pass percentage of UP Board class 12 exam is 75.52%. Girls have outperformed boys this year too. The pass percentage of boys is 69.34% while that of gitls is 83%.

13:44 IST, April 25th 2023
UP Board Result out: 89.78% of students pass in class 10th

UP Board class 10th or high school results out. A total of 89.78% of students have passed. Girls have outperformed boys again this year. 

Boys' pass percentage - 86.64%

Girls' pass percentage-  93.34%

13:35 IST, April 25th 2023
UP Board results declared

UPMSP has declared UP Board results for class 10th and 12th in the press conference at 1.30 pm.

13:31 IST, April 25th 2023
UP Board result press conference to begin shortly

The UPMSP press conference where UP Board 10th, 12th results will be announced will begin shortly. UP Board Chairman Mahendra Dev and Secretary Dibyakant Shukla will announce Class 10 and 12 results at UPMSP HQ in Prayagraj.

12:15 IST, April 25th 2023
UP Board Results for 10th and 12th exams shortly

UP Board results 2023 for class 10th and 12th will be declared shortly. The results will be out at 1.30 pm. 

11:38 IST, April 25th 2023
How to calculate UPMSP percentage

Step 1: Add the total number of all your papers to get the percentage of total marks. For example, 500 marks for 5 subjects.
Step 2: Add up all the marks you have secured in each subject.
Step 3: Now divide the number of numbers that have come by the total marks. Then multiply by 100
Step 4: By this formula, you will know the percentage of UP Board results

10:59 IST, April 25th 2023
What is the passing mark for UP Board result

To pass UP Board exam, a student should secure at least 33% marks in every subject.

10:01 IST, April 25th 2023
UP Board results in next 4 hours

Only 4 hours are left for the UPMSP to announce the UP Board results 2023. The UP Board results will be out at 1.30 pm today.

09:30 IST, April 25th 2023
How many students took the UP Board class 10th exams 2023

 This year, a total of 31,16, 487 candidates appeared for the UP Board high school exams.

09:12 IST, April 25th 2023
UP Board Result: Pass percentage of last 5 years

Check the UP Board result pass percentage of last 5 years from 2018 to 2022 here.

2022 - 88.16%

2021 - 99.53%

2020 - 83.31%

2019 - 80.07%

2018 - 75.16%

09:09 IST, April 25th 2023
Steps to check UP Board result online

How to check UP Board results 2023 online

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "UP Board annual result 2023" 

Step 3: Then the candidates will have to enter their UP board roll number and click on submit

Step 4: UP Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the UP Board results and go through it

Step 6: Download and take its printout.

09:09 IST, April 25th 2023
When was the UP Board exams held?

The UP class 12th exams were offline between February 16 and March 4. UP Board 10th exams were held from February 16 to March 3. 

09:09 IST, April 25th 2023
UP Board result 2023: List of official websites to check results

UPMSP will upload the UP Board high school results and UP Board intermediate results on the following websites:

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

results.nic.in

09:09 IST, April 25th 2023
UP Board class 12th intermediate result today

Along with the class 10th results, UPMSP will also release the UP Board class 12 results today at the press conference. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results online on the official websites of UP Board. Read more on UP Board results here.

09:09 IST, April 25th 2023
UPMSP to declare UP Board class 10th result today

UPMSP will announce the results of Uttar Pradesh Class 10th results today. The result is expected to be released at 1.30 pm on April 25. Read more here.

