UP Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Check UP Board Toppers' Names, Pass Percentage Here

Steps to check UP Board result online

Step 1: Go to the official website of the UP Board - upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "UP Board annual result 2023"

Step 3: Then the candidates will have to enter their UP board roll number and click on submit

Step 4: UP Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the UP Board results and go through it

Step 6: Download and take its printout.