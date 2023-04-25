UP Board Result 2023 Today; How To Check UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results Via SMS

UP Board Results 2023: The wait of over 50 lakh candidates is finally going to end today. UPMSP will release the UP Board 10th and 12th results today, April 25. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will organise a press conference at 1.30 pm today to announce the results.

The results will be announced by the education minister of Uttar Pradesh. Once released, the UP Board results 2023 will be available on the official websites of UPMSP. Students can check their results by logging in to any of the following websites. Candidates can also get their UP Board results via SMS.

UP Board results 2023: List of UPMSP websites to check scores

upresults.nic.in

upmsp.edu.in

upmspresults.up.nic.in

results.nic.in

How to check UP Board class 10th results via SMS

Step 1: Type UP10ROLL NUMBER

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

Step 3: The candidate will receive the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exam result on their mobile number as an SMS.

How to check UP Board class 12Th results via SMS

Step 1: Type UP12ROLL NUMBER

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

Step 3: The candidate will receive the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam result on their mobile number as an SMS.

This year over 50 lakh candidates enrolled for the UP board examination. The UP class 12th exams were held between February 16 and March 4. UP Board 10th exams were held from February 16 to March 3. Students should be ready with their UPMSP roll number and date of birth to check the UP Board Results 2023.

How to check UP Board results 2023 online