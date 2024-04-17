Advertisement

UPSC IAS Topper 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the top 10 merit list holders of the Civil Services Examination 2023. These candidates have showcased exceptional performance and secured prominent ranks in one of the most prestigious examinations in the country.

UPSC announced the final results of the highly anticipated Civil Services Examination 2023 on April 16. The selection process involved a written examination conducted in September 2023, followed by extensive interviews for the Personality Test held from January to April 2024.

UPSC Civil Services Topper 2023

Here is the list of the top 10 candidates:

Aditya Srivastava (Roll Number: 2629523) Animesh Pradhan (Roll Number: 6312512) Donuru Ananya Reddy (Roll Number: 1013595) P K Sidharth Ramkumar (Roll Number: 1903299) Ruhani (Roll Number: 6312407) Srishti Dabas (Roll Number: 0501579) Anmol Rathore (Roll Number: 3406060) Ashish Kumar (Roll Number: 1121316) Nausheen (Roll Number: 6016094) Aishwaryam Prajapati (Roll Number: 2637654)

While the candidature of 355 recommended candidates remains provisional, candidates can seek clarification or information regarding the examination or recruitment process by visiting the "Facilitation Counter" near the Examination Hall at the UPSC campus or contacting the commission via telephone during office hours. The results are accessible on the UPSC website (http://www.upsc.gov.in), with candidates able to view their marks within 15 days from the date of result declaration.