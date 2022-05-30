UPSC Result 2022: PM Modi Congratulates Qualifiers, Sends Message For Those Who Failed

The Union Public Service Commission released the final results for UPSC CSE 2021 today, May 30, 2022. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated those candidates who successfully cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. He also extended wishes to the young minds who would soon start their administrative careers. PM Modi also wrote about those candidates who failed to qualify for the UPSC Main Examination 2021. He said those who didn't qualify in the examination would surely make a mark in any other field and make India proud.

Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2022

PM Modi congratulates qualifiers, sends message for those who failed

"Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021." "My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time in India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," tweeted PM Modi.

"I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam, but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them, "he added.

I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the Civil Services Exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2022

UPSC Result 2022

As many as 749 candidates qualified for the examination. Shruti Sharma secured the first position in the civil services exam in 2022, followed by Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla, who stood second and third respectively. Those who cleared the mains exam took the interview in the office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

UPSC Civil Services Result 2022: 180 IAS, 200 IPS selected

Union Public Service Commission released the final result for 2021, within a week after the conclusion of the interview round. The last or interview round was conducted between April 5 and May 26, 2022. UPSC CSE Mains result was released on March 17 and only those who cleared the same were called for an interview.

UPSC Final Result 2022 Out: See topper list here

0803237 SHRUTI SHARMA

0611497 ANKITA AGARWAL

3524519 GAMINI SINGLA

5401266 AISHWARYA VERMA

0804881 UTKARSH DWIVEDI

0834409 YAKSH CHAUDHARY

0886777 SAMYAK S JAIN

0801479 ISHITA RATHI

1118762 PREETAM KUMAR

6301529 HARKEERAT SINGH RANDHAWA

Image: ANI/ Representative