West Bengal Class 10 Results 2024 Set to be Declared Today, List of Websites To Check

Advertisement

Excitement fills the air as the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) gears up to announce the much-awaited WB Class 10 results on May 2, 2024, at 9 am. The Madhyamik results will be announced during a press conference presided over by the esteemed board president and Ad-hoc Committee members.

Students anxiously await the momentous occasion, as the link to access the West Bengal 10th results will be activated promptly at 9:45 am. To retrieve their WBBSE Madhyamik result 2024, students will need to input their roll number and date of birth in the designated login window.

Advertisement

It's worth noting that the online West Bengal Madhyamik result 2024 marksheet is provisional. Upon declaration, schools will be authorized to collect the original marksheets and certificates from the designated camp offices of the board starting at 10 am on the day of the result announcement. Subsequently, students can procure their certificates from their respective educational institutions.

List of Websites to Check WBBSE Class 10 Result 2024

In an official press release, the WB Board has provided a list of websites where students can access their WB Madhyamik results. The WB board Class 10 result link will be accessible on the following platforms:

- wbbse.wb.gov.in

Advertisement

- indiaresults.com

- wbresults.nic.in

Advertisement

Steps to Check West Bengal Madhyamik Result Online

Students eager to download their online WB 10th provisional marksheet can follow these simple steps:

Advertisement

1. Visit the official website - wbbse.wb.gov.in

2. Click on the link ‘Madhyamik Pariksha(SE) Results- Year 2024.’

Advertisement

3. Enter the candidate’s roll number and date of birth.

4. Complete the captcha code verification.

Advertisement

5. Click on the 'Submit' button.

6. The WBBSE 10th result marksheet 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Advertisement

7. Download the WB 10th 2024 result marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

In the preceding academic year 2022-23, a total of 6,82,321 students appeared for the Madhyamik exams, achieving an overall pass percentage of 86.15%. As the clock ticks closer to the result announcement, students and parents alike are filled with anticipation, awaiting the outcomes of their hard work and dedication.