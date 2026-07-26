Fast Track Court to hear bail pleas of Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal in NEET UG paper leak case

New Delhi: A Fast Track Court set up under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, at Rouse Avenue Courts is all set to hear and try paper leak cases, with the bail pleas of Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal, arrested in the NEET UG paper leak case, listed for hearing on Monday. The hearing will be the first to be conducted by the Special Fast Track Court in the NEET UG paper leak case.

Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga will hold the court in Room No. 408 at the Rouse Avenue Court Complex and hear the bail pleas of the two accused. On July 23, a Fast Track Court was set up at the Rouse Avenue Courts to try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and other connected offences. All related cases are to be transferred to the specially designated Fast Track Court.

Judge-in-Charge of the Mediation Centre at Tis Hazari Courts, Anu Grover Baliga, was transferred to the Rouse Avenue Courts as Special Judge by the Delhi High Court. On July 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government had decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

The Delhi High Court, in an order issued on July 23, transferred Anu Grover Baliga, Judge-in-Charge of the Mediation Centre, Tis Hazari Courts, to the Rouse Avenue Courts as Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI) (Specially Designated Fast Track Court) to try offences under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and connected offences.

Advertisement

The order, issued by Registrar General Arun Bhardwaj, stated that the judicial officer would be under the control of the Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI), Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, New Delhi. It further directed the Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act) (CBI), Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, to transfer all pending cases under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and connected offences to the newly created Fast Track Court.