From Student Leader To Union Minister: A Look Back At Dharmendra Pradhan's Political Journey As He Resigns

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from the Council of Ministers on Saturday, submitting his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

His departure marks the end of a political journey of over three decades which began with student activism in Odisha before rising through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to become one of the Union government's senior ministers.

From leading student organisations during his college days to serving in key ministries, Pradhan's journey reflects a steady rise through organisational and electoral politics.

Born on June 26, 1969, in Talcher, Odisha, Dharmendra Pradhan comes from a political family. His father, Debendra Pradhan, was a senior BJP leader and served as a union minister of state.

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Pradhan's political journey began during his college years at Talcher College, where he emerged as an active student leader. He was elected president of the Talcher College Students' Union, a role that marked his first step into public life.

During this period, he became associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), an affiliation that laid the foundation for his political career.

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After completing college, he continued working with the student organisation and eventually became its national secretary.

Educational Background

Alongside his political activities, Pradhan pursued higher education in Odisha. He completed his Master of Arts in Anthropology from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar.

His leadership in student politics during his academic years helped shape his transition into mainstream politics.

Pradhan formally entered electoral politics through the BJP in 2000, when he was elected as a Member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from the Pallahara constituency.

Four years later, he made his entry into national politics after winning the Deogarh Lok Sabha seat in the 2004 general elections.

He subsequently served in the Rajya Sabha, where he took on several organisational and parliamentary responsibilities before returning to the Lok Sabha.

Parliamentary Responsibilities Over the Years

As a parliamentarian, Pradhan served on several important parliamentary committees. Following his election to the Lok Sabha in 2004, he was a member of the Committee on Petitions and the Committee on Energy. He later served on the Standing Committee on Energy from August 2007.

Between 2012 and 2014, he was a member of the Committee on Government Assurances. During the same period, he also served on the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the allocation and pricing of telecom licences and spectrum.

He remained a Member of Parliament from April 2012 to 2018 and was elected to the 18th Lok Sabha in June 2024.

Rise in the Union Government

Pradhan entered the Union Council of Ministers in 2014 after the BJP formed the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was appointed Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Petroleum and Natural Gas. In 2017, he was elevated to cabinet rank as minister of petroleum and natural gas while also handling the skill development and entrepreneurship portfolio.

Between 2019 and 2021, he simultaneously served as Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Steel.

A major milestone in his career came on July 7, 2021, when he took charge as Union Minister for Education and Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. In this role, he oversaw the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and initiatives related to higher education and skill development.

Following his election to the 18th Lok Sabha in 2024, he assumed office again as Union Cabinet Minister for Education on June 9, 2024.

Over the years, Pradhan has also been recognised for his legislative contributions. He was conferred the Utkalmani Gopabandhu Pratibha Sanman, the best legislative award of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

On the personal front, Pradhan married Mridula Thakur Pradhan on December 9, 1998. The couple has two children, a son and a daughter.