Kerala, Meghalaya, Bengal And Mizoram: Why Schools Are Shut Today Across These Football-Loving States

New Delhi: The electric frenzy of the global football championship culminated in Spain lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy, while celebratory fervour swept across India in the wake of the thrilling clash against Argentina.

Because the high-stakes match kicked off deep into the night for Indian time zones, the timing dealt a major blow to exhausted schoolgoers.

In a bid to allow young fans to stay up past midnight to catch the showdown between Argentina and Spain without worrying about the early morning bell, a collective wave of relief swept through the country as schools in Kerala, Mizoram, Bengal, and Meghalaya officially declared holidays for July 20, 2026.

Kerala declares holiday

The Kerala government has declared a state-wide holiday for all schools under the General Education Department today, giving students a much-needed break following the late-night thrill of the World Cup final.

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The official decision was made public on Sunday following an outpouring of requests from students across the state. They pointed out that attending morning classes would be incredibly tough after watching a thrilling match that kicks off at 12:30 AM IST.

General Education Minister N. Samsudheen took to social media to confirm the day off. Addressing the student community directly, he playfully posted- “Happy now, children?"

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Are schools in Bengal open?

Bengal also followed suit, with the Directorate of School Education directing morning schools to relax attendance requirements or declare a holiday in view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

“In view of the fact that the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina kicks off on Timings India (IST): Monday, July 20 at 12:30 AM. morning schools may thus relax attendance or declare holiday," the statement read.

Mizoram joins trend

Besides Bengal and Kerala, Mizoram also joined the trend, declaring a full holiday on Monday for all schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. Additionally, government offices will function only from the afternoon to enable people to watch the final.

An office memorandum issued by the General Administration Department stated that government offices- excluding banking institutions- will observe a half-holiday, remaining closed during the forenoon and resuming operations from 1 pm to 5 pm.

What about Meghalaya?

The Meghalaya government also declared a state-wide holiday for all schools and colleges on Monday, July 20, 2026, following the FIFA World Cup final.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced the decision to accommodate young football enthusiasts and students who stayed up late to watch the tournament's climax, which kicked off at 12:30 AM IST.

Acknowledging that football is a deeply rooted passion and way of life in the state, the administration implemented the break to prevent students from having to attend classes sleep-deprived and exhausted, mirroring similar measures taken by other passionate football-loving states.

Who lifted the trophy?

Spain clinched the ultimate glory in a thrilling showdown, lifting the prestigious trophy after a masterclass performance on the global stage.

Yet, even in defeat, the night belonged as much to Lionel Messi, whose magical campaign and heart-wrenching final effort added another bittersweet chapter to his legendary career.