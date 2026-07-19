Has Lionel Messi Played Last Match For Argentina? Inter Miami Star Breaks Down In Tears After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Loss

Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Soon after receiving the FIFA World Cup 2026 runners-up medal from U.S. President Donald Trump, Argentine legend Lionel Messi broke down in tears at MetLife Stadium in New York on Monday, July 20 (IST).

Lionel Messi Breaks Down In Tears

The emotional moment sparked speculation that it might have been Messi’s final appearance for Argentina. However, there has been no official confirmation from the 39-year-old.

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It was a disastrous performance from Messi in the final match of the tournament. The 39-year-old played 120 minutes but failed to take a single shot on target, and he also could not create any chances for La Albiceleste.

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Spain asserted control over Argentina from the opening whistle of the final. La Roja denied the Argentine attack any clear chances, dominating possession with 65 percent and firing 20 shots, 12 of which were on target. In contrast, Argentina managed just 35 percent possession and produced only two efforts, neither troubling the goalkeeper.

Emiliano Martínez’s brilliance in goal kept Argentina in the contest; without his saves, La Albiceleste could have conceded far more in the grand finale of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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The turning point came in stoppage time of the second half when Enzo Fernández was shown a red card, reducing Argentina to 10 men. From that moment, they struggled to maintain control in midfield.

Earlier, Argentina had already suffered a setback in the 44th minute when Lisandro Martínez was forced off with an injury and had to be substituted.

Spain Crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 Champions

Spain captured the FIFA World Cup 2026 crown after La Roja edged Argentina 1-0 in the final at New York Stadium.

Ferran Torres delivered the decisive strike deep into extra time, scoring in the 106th minute. Pedro Porro’s cross to the far post was kept alive by Nico Williams, and Torres unleashed a brilliant finish into the net.