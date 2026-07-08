From IIT Madras to Global Defence Tech: This Startup Just Raised $2.2 Million to Take On the World
Blurgs AI, a deep‑tech startup founded by IIT Madras graduates, has raised $2.2M in its first institutional funding round. Already working with the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, DRDO, and major ports, the company is building AI systems for defence and maritime operations — and now plans to expand globally.
- Education News
- 2 min read
An Indian deep-tech startup built by two IIT Madras graduates has just landed its first major round of institutional funding, and it's aiming well beyond India's borders.
The Funding
Blurgs AI has raised $2.2 million in its first institutional funding round. The money came from Pravega Ventures and Shastra VC, with additional backing from individual investors including PlaySimple Games co-founder Suraj Nalin and Fyle co-founder Yashwanth Madhusudhan.
The company was founded by Roshan Raj Mohanty and Avinash Kori, both IIT Madras alumni, and builds AI systems aimed at two very different but connected worlds: defence and maritime operations.
What Makes This Funding Round Different
Most startups raise money first and build a client list later. Blurgs AI did it backwards. By the time this round closed, the company already had some heavyweight customers using its technology, including the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard, Bharat Electronics, DRDO research labs, and the Mumbai Port Authority.
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That's a notable list for a startup this early stage, these are organisations that don't typically adopt unproven technology, especially in sectors where mistakes can be costly or dangerous.
What the Technology Actually Does
Blurgs AI's platforms split into two main uses.
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On the commercial side, the company builds tools for ports, shipping fleets, shipyards, and fisheries, giving these operations real-time visibility into what's happening across their networks. That means better tracking, smoother compliance with regulations, and faster decision-making in industries that often still run on outdated or fragmented systems.
On the defence and security side, the same underlying AI is repurposed for a very different job: watching for threats, tracking potential adversaries, and building a real-time picture of activity across land, sea, and digital domains — the kind of continuous monitoring that national security agencies increasingly depend on.
What's Next
With this fresh capital, the company plans to expand its footprint beyond India, entering global markets where demand for AI-driven defence and maritime intelligence is climbing fast. The funding is also expected to go toward further product development as the company scales.
Blurgs AI's rise adds to a broader trend of Indian deep-tech startups moving into high-stakes sectors like defence, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure- areas that were, until recently, dominated almost entirely by large government contractors and international players.