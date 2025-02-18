GATE Answer Key 2025: Likely to Be Out Soon At gate2025.iitr.ac.in, Here's How to Download

GATE Answer Key 2025: Likely to Be Out Soon | Image: Unsplash

GATE Answer Key 2025: IIT Roorkee will soon release the answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. Students who took the exam can download the answer key from the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in once it becomes available.

Following the release of the answer key, candidates will have the opportunity to challenge it by paying a fee. If a candidate identifies any errors or omissions in the GATE 2025 answer key issued by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, they can submit their objection along with necessary evidence and pay the stipulated fee using a debit card, credit card, or other available payment methods.

The window to raise objections against the GATE 2025 answer key will remain open for about five days. Specific dates and the fee details for submitting objections will be specified in the official notice issued by IIT Roorkee.

GATE Answer Key 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2025 at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link provided on the homepage to access the GATE 2025 answer key.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new screen where you need to enter your credentials to log in to the portal.

Step 4: Once logged in, you can download the GATE 2025 answer key.

Step 5: Save the document, review all answers, and calculate your scores.

Step 6: If you find any discrepancies, you have the option to challenge the answer key by submitting supporting evidence.

Step 7: Finally, download the IIT GATE 2025 answer key and keep it stored on your device for future reference.

GATE Exam 2025: