GSEB Hall Ticket 2025: Released for Classes 10 and 12 at gseb.org.in, Direct Link to Download

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released hall tickets for the Gujarat SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams in 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, gseb.org.in.

The GSEB HSC and SSC hall ticket 2025 are available for download in PDF format online. School authorities can access and download the GSEB HSC commerce hall ticket 2025 and other streams through the school login portal. Regular students will receive their hall tickets from their schools, whereas private candidates can download their admit cards directly from the portal.

GSEB Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Visit the official GSEB portal at www.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link titled "SSC Exam Hall Ticket 2025" for Class 10 or "HSC Exam Hall Ticket 2025" for Class 12.

Step 3: Enter the required details, including the student’s registration number, date of birth, and school index number.

Step 4: After submitting the details, the GSEB Class 10 or Class 12 Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the hall ticket for future reference