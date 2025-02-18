sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ranveer Allahbadia | Champions Trophy 2025 | Delta Airlines plane crash | Himanta vs Gogoi | Russia-Ukraine War | Harish Salve | Maha Kumbh |
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • GSEB Hall Ticket 2025: Released for Classes 10 and 12 at gseb.org.in, Direct Link to Download

Updated 13:36 IST, February 18th 2025

GSEB Hall Ticket 2025: Released for Classes 10 and 12 at gseb.org.in, Direct Link to Download

GSEB Hall Ticket 2025: The GSEB HSC and SSC hall ticket 2025 are available for download in PDF format online. Check details here.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
GSEB Hall Ticket 2025
GSEB Hall Ticket 2025: Released for Classes 10 and 12 | Image: File Photo

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has released hall tickets for the Gujarat SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams in 2025. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, gseb.org.in. 

The GSEB HSC and SSC hall ticket 2025 are available for download in PDF format online. School authorities can access and download the GSEB HSC commerce hall ticket 2025 and other streams through the school login portal. Regular students will receive their hall tickets from their schools, whereas private candidates can download their admit cards directly from the portal. 

READ MORE: REET Admit Card 2025 to Release Tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

GSEB Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official GSEB portal at www.gseb.org. 

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the link titled "SSC Exam Hall Ticket 2025" for Class 10 or "HSC Exam Hall Ticket 2025" for Class 12. 

Step 3: Enter the required details, including the student’s registration number, date of birth, and school index number. 

Step 4: After submitting the details, the GSEB Class 10 or Class 12 Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download and print the hall ticket for future reference 

Direct Link to Download - GSEB Hall Ticket 2025 

The hall tickets are essential for students taking the SSC and HSC exams, as they include vital information like the student’s name, roll number, exam centre, dates, and timings. A printed copy of the admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination hall; without it, students will not be allowed to sit for the exam. 

READ MORE: MPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025: Released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

Published 13:36 IST, February 18th 2025

Gujarat