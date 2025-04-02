sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 2nd 2025, 14:31 IST

NTA NCET 2025: Application Correction Window Opens at exams.nta.ac.in, Apply Now

NCET 2025: Candidates who have submitted their NCET 2025 application form can make necessary edits by visiting the official website. Check details here.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
NTA NCET 2025
NTA NCET 2025: Application Correction Window Opens | Image: File Photo

NCET 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025 from today, 2nd April. Candidates who have submitted their NCET 2025 application form can make necessary edits by visiting the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/. 

The NTA NCET 2025 application correction window will be available for two days, closing on April 3. Candidates must log in using their application number and password to make any necessary changes to their NCET 2025 application form. 

Official Notice: 

NCET 2025 Application Correction: Steps to Apply  

Step 1: Go to the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/ 

Step 2: Click on the NCET 2025 Application Correction link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit. 

Step 4: Make the required corrections and confirm the changes. 

Step 5: Download the updated form and keep a printed copy for future reference. 

About NCET: 

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025 is being conducted for admissions into the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) offered by selected Central and State Universities, IITs, NITs, RIEs, and Government Colleges for the 2025-26 academic session. 

The NCET 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on April 29, 2025, in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. This exam will serve as the gateway for students seeking admission into ITEP programmes across central and state institutions. 

To ensure accessibility for candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds, the exam will be conducted in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. 

Published April 2nd 2025, 14:31 IST