MPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025: Released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Direct Link to Download

MPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the State Service Preliminary Examination 2025 (SSE). You can now access the answer key on the Commission’s official website at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can challenge the preliminary answer key online until February 22, 2025. If you want to dispute any answers or questions, you must submit your objections within five days of the answer key's release. Ensure your objections include certified references like book titles, author names, page numbers, and relevant publication details.

MPPSC Prelims Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit the official MPPSC website at https://mppsc.mp.gov.in/.

Step 2: Click on the link located on the right side labelled "The model Answer and Response sheet".

Step 3: You will be directed to a page where the link is highlighted after the State Service (Preliminary) Exam 2025.

Step 4: Follow the guidelines to raise objections.

Step 5: Ensure objections are submitted within five days from when the link becomes Step available, along with the prescribed exam fee.

MPPSC Prelims Exam 2025:

The preliminary exam took place in two shifts, with over 1.18 lakh candidates participating at 342 centres across the state.