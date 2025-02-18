REET Admit Card 2025 to Release Tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

REET Admit Card 2025: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) will issue the admit cards for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2025 tomorrow, February 19. Candidates can download their REET 2025 admit card from the official website at reet2024.co.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, as per the latest update.

Candidates will need their application number and password to access and download the REET admit card. The admit card will include the candidate's name, date of birth, signature, photograph, roll number, exam centre details, and exam day instructions for REET 2025.

REET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of REET 2025.

Step 2: Look for the section dedicated to admit cards.

Step 3: Click on the link provided to download the admit card.

Step 4: Enter your application number and password to log in.

Step 5: Once logged in, your REET 2025 admit card will be displayed.

Step 6: Verify all the details such as your name, date of birth, photograph, exam centre, and guidelines.

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a printout for the examination day.

REET Exam 2025: Date and Pattern

The REET 2025 exam will take place over two days, divided into two shifts each day: from 10 AM to 12:30 PM and from 03:00 PM to 5:30 PM. The exam includes two levels: Level 1 (L-1) and Level 2 (L-2). Level 1 will be held in a single shift, while Level 2 will be in two shifts to accommodate more candidates. Candidates applying for both levels must attend both days of the exam.