Gujarat NMMS 2025 Result Out at sebexam.org, Direct Link to Check

The State Examination Board, Gujarat, has announced the Gujarat NMMS Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Exam 2024-25 can check their results on the official website sebexam.org.

The NMMS exam for the 2024-25 academic year was held on February 22, 2025, in a single shift from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The exam took place at all taluka headquarters across the state, with 2,20,488 students participating.

Gujarat NMMS 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to the State Examination Board’s website at sebexam.org.

Step 2: Click on the "Gujarat NMMS Result 2025" link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open where you need to enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Click Submit, and your result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result, download it, and keep a printed copy for future reference.

About Gujarat NMMS 2025:

The NMMS scheme, introduced by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), New Delhi, supports academically talented students from economically weaker backgrounds. It enables Class 8 students to continue their education up to Class 12, aiming to reduce dropout rates at the secondary and higher secondary levels.

Students selected for the scholarship receive financial assistance under the Chief Minister's Gyan Sadhana Merit Scholarship, which aligns with the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS). This initiative helps deserving students from underprivileged families continue their studies. Candidates are advised to visit the SEB website regularly for updates.

The provisional answer key was released on February 25, 2025, and candidates could submit objections from February 28 to March 5, 2025.