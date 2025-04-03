NEET MDS 2025 Registration Window Reopens Today at natboard.edu.in, Apply Now

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will reopen the NEET MDS 2025 registration window starting today, April 3. Eligible candidates who will finish their internship by June 30 can complete their registration online at the official website: natboard.edu.in.

The NEET MDS 2025 exam is set to take place on April 19 in a single session from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. The admit cards will be released on April 15. Recently, the government extended the deadline for completing internships for NEET MDS eligibility to June 30.

NEET MDS 2025: Application Fee

To apply, candidates from the General, OBC, and EWS categories must pay an examination fee of Rs 3,500, while those from the SC, ST, and PWD categories need to pay Rs 2,500.

The payment should be made through the provided payment gateway using a Credit Card, Debit Card (issued by banks in India), UPI, or other available payment options listed on the website.

NEET MDS 2025: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the NBE website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Register to generate a user ID and password for logging in.

Step 3: Click on the "Go to Application" link and enter your personal and educational details.

Step 4: Submit the required documents, including your photograph and signature.

Step 5: Complete the application, submit it, and download the final form for future

NEET MDS Exam 2025:

The NEET MDS 2025 exam is set to take place on 19th April at multiple exam centres across India. The admit cards will be available from 15th April.

The exam will consist of 240 multiple-choice questions, each with four answer options in English only. Candidates must choose the correct, best, or most appropriate answer from the given options. A 25% negative marking will apply for incorrect answers, while no marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.