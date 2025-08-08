Republic World
Updated 8 August 2025 at 11:08 IST

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Declared at bseh.org.in, Direct Link to Check Here

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has released the Class 10 supplementary results for 10,811 candidates. Here is how to check and all you need to know.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Declared
HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Declared | Image: Unsplash

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has now published the results for the Class 10 supplementary exams. You can find the link to check your secondary compartment result on the board's official website, which is bseh.org.in. 

This year, 10,811 candidates took the HBSE 10th compartment exams, which were held between July 5 and 14, 2025. The pass rate was 45.15%. 

To view your results, you'll need to visit the official website. You can log in using either your roll number or your registration number, along with your name, mother's name, or father's name. 

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Go to the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for "Result of Secondary Exam July - 2025." 

Step 3: Enter your roll number or registration number, along with your name and your mother's or father's name. 

Step 4: Your HBSE Class 10 compartment result will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: You can then download a copy of the result for your records. 

Direct Link to Check - HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: How to Check via SMS 

Students can also get their HBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025 by SMS. 

To do this, simply send a text message in the following format to 56263: 

Type RESULTHB10 followed by your Roll Number and send it to 56263. 

About HBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2025:  

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) conducted the Class 10 Compartment Exams from July 5 to 14, 2025. Most exams were three hours long, taking place from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, some papers were slightly shorter, finishing at 4:30 pm. 

Published By : Animesh Bhardwaj

Published On: 8 August 2025 at 11:08 IST