HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 Declared at bseh.org.in, Direct Link to Check Here

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025 OUT: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has now published the results for the Class 10 supplementary exams. You can find the link to check your secondary compartment result on the board's official website, which is bseh.org.in.

This year, 10,811 candidates took the HBSE 10th compartment exams, which were held between July 5 and 14, 2025. The pass rate was 45.15%.

To view your results, you'll need to visit the official website. You can log in using either your roll number or your registration number, along with your name, mother's name, or father's name.

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for "Result of Secondary Exam July - 2025."

Step 3: Enter your roll number or registration number, along with your name and your mother's or father's name.

Step 4: Your HBSE Class 10 compartment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: You can then download a copy of the result for your records.

HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Students can also get their HBSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025 by SMS.

To do this, simply send a text message in the following format to 56263:

Type RESULTHB10 followed by your Roll Number and send it to 56263.

About HBSE 10th Compartment Exam 2025: