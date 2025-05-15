HPBOSE 10th Results 2025 Declared at hpbose.org, Direct Link to Check

HPBOSE 10th Results 2025 OUT: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the Class 10 results today at 2:30 PM, during a press conference. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website, hpbose.org.

Students will need to enter their roll number, as mentioned on their admit card, to log in to the official HPBOSE website and check their marks and pass/fail status.

In addition to the results, HPBOSE has also announced the list of toppers and names of the highest-scoring students during the press conference.

If the official HPBOSE website becomes slow or temporarily unavailable due to heavy traffic, students are advised to remain patient and try again after a few minutes. Alternatively, they can check their results through SMS and the DigiLocker app or - CLICK HERE

HPBOSE Board 10th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Select ‘10th Regular Theory Examination Result 2025’.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on the ‘Search’ button.

Step 5: Your HPBOSE Class 10 result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Take a screenshot or print a copy for future reference.

HPBOSE Board 10th Result 2025: How to Check via SMS

Students can also check their Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10 and 12 results via SMS, without needing an internet connection.

To receive the result by text message, send an SMS to 56263 in the following format:

For Class 10: Type HP10 followed by a space and your Roll Number

Example: HP10 123456

HP Board 10th Results 2025: How to Check Scorecards on DigiLocker?

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Sign in using your mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials.

Step 3: Go to the ‘Education’ section and select HPBOSE.

Step 4: Choose Class 10 Marksheet 2025.

Step 5: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 6: Download your digital scorecard.

About HPBOSE Class 10th Exam 2025: