‘Human Error, Not System Failure’ — COEMPT Clarifies on OSM CBSE Answer Sheet Mix-Up

A month after controversy erupted over the CBSE Class 12 evaluation process, the tech firm managing the digital grading system has finally broken its silence. COEMPT Edu Teck, the company responsible for the On-Screen Marking (OSM) of answer sheets, has strongly denied any technical failure in its system, shifting the blame entirely onto manual operations.

The issue came to light when several Class 12 students raised alarms after downloading their scanned answer sheets from the board's portal. Students alleged that the handwriting on the uploaded copies did not match their own, triggering widespread panic and scrutiny over the reliability of the digital evaluation process.

Investigation Points to Manual Oversight, Not AI Failure

Responding to growing criticism, COEMPT issued a statement clarifying that the system itself is foolproof and that the mix-up where a student received another candidate's paper was caused purely by human error during the initial scanning stage.

"We have identified the location and the person who performed the scanning. We have 100% verified that there is no technical error in this case," the company stated.

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The vendor emphasized that preliminary investigations conclusively point toward a manual lapse rather than a glitch in the OSM platform or its artificial intelligence components.

Vendor Defends Its Track Record

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) faces intense heat from students and parents alike, COEMPT has stepped forward to defend its technological infrastructure, asserting that its platform maintains an excellent track record for operational efficiency, scanning quality, and data security.

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