‘Human Error, Not System Failure’ — COEMPT Clarifies on OSM CBSE Answer Sheet Mix-Up
COEMPT clarifies that the CBSE Class 12 digital answer sheet mix-up was caused by a manual scanning lapse, completely ruling out any technical or AI failure.
- Education News
- 2 min read
A month after controversy erupted over the CBSE Class 12 evaluation process, the tech firm managing the digital grading system has finally broken its silence. COEMPT Edu Teck, the company responsible for the On-Screen Marking (OSM) of answer sheets, has strongly denied any technical failure in its system, shifting the blame entirely onto manual operations.
The issue came to light when several Class 12 students raised alarms after downloading their scanned answer sheets from the board's portal. Students alleged that the handwriting on the uploaded copies did not match their own, triggering widespread panic and scrutiny over the reliability of the digital evaluation process.
Investigation Points to Manual Oversight, Not AI Failure
Responding to growing criticism, COEMPT issued a statement clarifying that the system itself is foolproof and that the mix-up where a student received another candidate's paper was caused purely by human error during the initial scanning stage.
"We have identified the location and the person who performed the scanning. We have 100% verified that there is no technical error in this case," the company stated.
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The vendor emphasized that preliminary investigations conclusively point toward a manual lapse rather than a glitch in the OSM platform or its artificial intelligence components.
Vendor Defends Its Track Record
As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) faces intense heat from students and parents alike, COEMPT has stepped forward to defend its technological infrastructure, asserting that its platform maintains an excellent track record for operational efficiency, scanning quality, and data security.
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To reinforce its credibility, the company highlighted its extensive footprint in the Indian education sector. COEMPT currently provides digitization and examination evaluation services to more than 35 universities and educational institutions nationwide. Annually, the firm processes nearly 20 million answer sheets, managing everything from digitization and on-screen marking to AI-assisted evaluation and question paper security.