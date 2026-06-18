After Skipping UBT Meet, 6 Rebel MPs Set to Join Shinde Sena; Announcement Likely On June 20

The political crisis within Shiv Sena (UBT) appears set to deepen, with six rebel Lok Sabha MPs who have broken away from Uddhav Thackeray's camp likely to formally announce their merger with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on June 20, according to sources.

Sources said preparations are underway for a formal announcement on the occasion of Shiv Sena's foundation day, a move that could significantly alter the balance of power within the party's parliamentary wing.

The six MPs have already submitted a letter bearing their signatures to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, informing him of their decision to form a separate faction. The letter was reportedly submitted around 48 hours ago.

According to sources, the MPs expressed apprehensions that the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction was attempting to move closer to or merge with the Congress, prompting them to chart an independent political course.

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The development comes just days after a dramatic show of strength exposed deep cracks within Shiv Sena (UBT)'s parliamentary ranks.

On Thursday, only three of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs attended a crucial parliamentary party meeting convened in Delhi by the Uddhav camp. The meeting, backed by a three-line whip, was attended by Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai and Rajabhau Waje, along with Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

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The six MPs who skipped the meeting were Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North-East), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim) and Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli).

Soon after the meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) initiated disciplinary action against the absentees. Party MP Anil Desai confirmed that show-cause notices had been issued to all six MPs, seeking an explanation for defying the party whip. They have been given seven days to respond.

Senior party leaders reacted sharply to the rebellion. Arvind Sawant described the move as a betrayal and indicated that the party could approach the Lok Sabha Speaker after the notice period ends.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut went a step further, branding the absent MPs as "rebels" and "traitors". He argued that they were elected on the party symbol and warned that their memberships could face legal challenges.

However, sources indicate that the rebel camp has already moved ahead with plans to establish a separate parliamentary identity.

Earlier reports suggested that representatives of the rebel group met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought separate seating arrangements in Parliament. Sources said the MPs have also conveyed their intention to align with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which has already been recognised by the Election Commission as the official Shiv Sena.

The rebellion is being seen as the biggest setback for Uddhav Thackeray since the 2022 split engineered by Eknath Shinde, which led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and divided the party's organisational structure and legislative strength.

Sources claimed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been in touch with the rebel MPs and assured them of full support. Reports also suggest that Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde played a key role in coordinating discussions with the dissident lawmakers in Delhi.

The rebel MPs are expected to reach Mumbai ahead of Shiv Sena's foundation day celebrations, where their public appearances and affiliations will be closely watched.