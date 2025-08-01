IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application Process Begins for 10270 Vacancies at ibps.in, Direct Link to Apply Here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has opened the online application process for its Clerk Recruitment 2025 under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP-Clerks XV). The registration window is open from August 1 to August 21, 2025. If you are interested, you can apply through the official website at ibps.in.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for its Clerk Recruitment 2025, announcing 10,277 vacancies. The notification, which was issued on July 31, contains all the important details about the recruitment, including the updated exam pattern, syllabus, salary, and eligibility criteria.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application Fee

Candidates from the SC, ST, and PwD categories will need to pay a fee of Rs 175, which covers only the intimation charges. For candidates in the General and all other categories, the fee is Rs 850.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on "CRP Clerical" under the latest notifications section.

Step 3: Register by providing a valid email address and phone number.

Step 4: Complete the application form with all the correct details.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and then submit your completed form.

Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page for your records.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the IBPS Clerk 2025 exam, you must have a bachelor's degree in any field from a recognised university. Your age should be between 20 and 28 as of August 1, 2025.

There will be age relaxations for candidates from reserved categories, as per government rules. Additionally, you must be able to read, write, and speak the official language of the state or union territory you are applying for.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025:

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 10,277 clerical positions across 11 public sector banks. The selection process consists of two stages: a Preliminary Examination in October 2025, followed by a Main Examination in November 2025.