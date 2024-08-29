sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Mukesh Ambani | Gujarat Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | MUDA Scam | Israel-Hamas | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • Education News /
  • India's Student Suicide Rate Has Surpassed Overall Trend, Population Growth Rate: Report

Published 13:45 IST, August 29th 2024

India's Student Suicide Rate Has Surpassed Overall Trend, Population Growth Rate: Report

Incidents of student suicides in India have grown at an alarming annual rate, surpassing the population growth rate and overall suicide trends, according to a new report. Based on the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the "Student suicides: An epidemic sweeping India" report was launched.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Student Suicides in India Surge by 4% Annually, Double the National Average, Reveals IC3 Report
Student Suicides in India Surge by 4% Annually, Double the National Average, Reveals IC3 Report | Image: Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:45 IST, August 29th 2024