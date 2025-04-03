IPMAT 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow at iimidr.ac, Know How to Apply

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will allow applicants to edit their IPMAT 2025 application form from April 4 to April 5. Eligible candidates who have already applied can make necessary changes through the official website at iimidr.ac.in.

To make corrections in the form, candidates need to login on to the official website using their login credentials, i.e. Username and Password.

Candidates can update specific details in the IPMAT 2025 application form, including their name, photo, signature, alternate mobile number, alternate email ID, exam centre preferences, and interview city choices.

No other information can be modified. Edits can only be made once, and further changes will not be allowed. Candidates wishing to update their exam centre or other editable details must do so before the deadline.

IPMAT 2025 Application Correction: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official IIM Indore website at iimidr.ac.in.

Step 2: Log in to your IPMAT 2025 account using your registered username and password.

Step 3: Find and click on the "IPMAT Application Form Correction" option.

Step 4: Review your details carefully, as you may get only one chance to make changes.

Step 5: Make the necessary corrections, then save and submit your updated application form.

About IPMAT Exam 2025:

The IPMAT 2025 exam for IIM Indore's Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) is set to take place on 12 May 2025 in the afternoon session.