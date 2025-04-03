IPMAT 2025 Application Correction Window Opens Tomorrow at iimidr.ac, Know How to Apply

Updated April 3rd 2025, 15:09 IST
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore will allow applicants to edit their IPMAT 2025 application form from April 4 to April 5. Eligible candidates who have already applied can make necessary changes through the official website at iimidr.ac.in.
To make corrections in the form, candidates need to login on to the official website using their login credentials, i.e. Username and Password.
Candidates can update specific details in the IPMAT 2025 application form, including their name, photo, signature, alternate mobile number, alternate email ID, exam centre preferences, and interview city choices.
ALSO READ: Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025 to Be Out Today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details
No other information can be modified. Edits can only be made once, and further changes will not be allowed. Candidates wishing to update their exam centre or other editable details must do so before the deadline.
Step 1: Visit the official IIM Indore website at iimidr.ac.in.
Step 2: Log in to your IPMAT 2025 account using your registered username and password.
Step 3: Find and click on the "IPMAT Application Form Correction" option.
Step 4: Review your details carefully, as you may get only one chance to make changes.
Step 5: Make the necessary corrections, then save and submit your updated application form.
The IPMAT 2025 exam for IIM Indore's Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) is set to take place on 12 May 2025 in the afternoon session.
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore conducts the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT), a national-level entrance exam for admission to its five-year integrated management programme. This programme combines a bachelor's and master's degree under a dual-degree structure at IIM Indore.
Published April 3rd 2025, 15:09 IST