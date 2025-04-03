sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025 to Be Out Today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

Updated April 3rd 2025, 13:55 IST

Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025 to Be Out Today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025: Once released, candidates who took the exam can access their results on the official website. Check details here.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025 Today
Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025 Today | Image: File Photo

Pashu Parichar Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is likely to announce the Pashu Parichar (Animal Attendant) recruitment exam results today, April 3. Once released, candidates can check their results on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Once published, the result will include the merit list and category-wise cut-off marks for the advertised posts. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) aims to fill 6,433 Animal Attendant vacancies through this recruitment drive. Additionally, 499 more posts have been added recently, as per media reports. 

ALSO READ: MHT CET Admit Card 2025 Expected to Release Soon at mahacet.org, Know How to Download

RSMSSB Chairman Alok Raj stated in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Rajasthan Pashu Parichar exam results are scheduled to be released on 3rd April 2025. 

Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025: Steps to Check 

Step 1: Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 

Step 2: Navigate to the "Results" or "Candidate Corner" section. 

Step 3: Select "Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025". 

Step 4: Look for your roll number or name in the PDF. 

Step 5: Save a copy of the result for future reference. 

Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Recruitment 2025: Exam  

The recruitment exam was held from December 1 to 3, 2024, for 6,433 vacancies, including 499 newly added posts. A total of 17,63,897 candidates applied, out of which 10,52,566 appeared, resulting in an attendance rate of 59.67 percent.

ALSO READ: JEE Mains 2025 Admit Card Out for April 7, 8, 9 Exams at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Link to Download

Published April 3rd 2025, 13:55 IST