Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025 to Be Out Today at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Details

Pashu Parichar Result 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) is likely to announce the Pashu Parichar (Animal Attendant) recruitment exam results today, April 3. Once released, candidates can check their results on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Once published, the result will include the merit list and category-wise cut-off marks for the advertised posts. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) aims to fill 6,433 Animal Attendant vacancies through this recruitment drive. Additionally, 499 more posts have been added recently, as per media reports.

RSMSSB Chairman Alok Raj stated in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Rajasthan Pashu Parichar exam results are scheduled to be released on 3rd April 2025.

Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025: Steps to Check

Step 1: Go to rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the "Results" or "Candidate Corner" section.

Step 3: Select "Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Result 2025".

Step 4: Look for your roll number or name in the PDF.

Step 5: Save a copy of the result for future reference.

Rajasthan Pashu Parichar Recruitment 2025: Exam