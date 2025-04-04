TANCET 2025 Answer Key Out At tancet.annauniv.edu, Direct Link to Download

TANCET 2025: Anna University, Chennai, has released the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 answer key today, April 4, 2025. Candidates who took the TANCET 2025 exam can now download the answer key from the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

To download the TANCET 2025 answer key, candidates must log in using their user ID and password. The answer keys for both entrance tests were initially set to be released on April 1, 2025, but were later rescheduled to April 4. However, this change does not affect the TANCET 2025 result date, which remains scheduled for on or before April 24.

The final answer key will be available on the official website on April 12. Candidates who took the exam on March 22 can use the provisional answer key to estimate their scores before the final results are announced.

TANCET Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website – tancet.annauniv.edu.

Step 2: Click on the link for the TANCET and CEETA PG tentative answer key on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and submit the details.

Step 4: View your answer key displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the answer key for reference.

Note: Anna University allows candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional answer key. After reviewing these objections, the university will publish the final answer key, which will be used to calculate the final scores.

About TANCET Exam: