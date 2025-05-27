Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Education News /
  • JAC Board 10th Result 2025 Declared at jacresults.com, Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Updated May 27th 2025, 13:19 IST

JAC Board 10th Result 2025 Declared at jacresults.com, Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Jharkhand Class 10th Result 2025: Students can check their Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2025 on jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com. Results are also accessible via SMS and DigiLocker. Revaluation dates to be announced soon.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
JAC Board 10th Result 2025 Declared at jacresults.com, Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here
JAC Board 10th Result 2025 Declared at jacresults.com, Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here | Image: File Photo

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2025 Out: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is ready to announce the Jharkhand Board Class 10 (Matric) results today. Students can view their scores on the official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com. 

Students will be able to check their scores through the official websites after 12:30 pm. 

Check JAC Board 10th Result 2025 on DigiLocker - Check Here

In case the official website does not open or takes too long to open, you can access your JAC 10th result 2025 via SMS and DigiLocker. - Check Jharkhand Board 10th result on the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in,  jacresults.com. 

JAC Board 10th Result 2025: Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage is 91.71%. The board will soon publish the list of toppers, which will include the names, marks, ranks, and percentages of students who scored the highest in the exams. 

ALSO READ: Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2025 Live Updates

JAC Board 10th Result 2025: How to Check  

Step 1: Visit the official result websites at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says "JAC Class 10 Result 2025" or "Matric Result 2025". 

Step 3: Enter your roll number and roll code as printed on your admit card. 

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" or "View Result" button. 

Step 5: Your result, including subject-wise marks and overall grade, will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference. 

Direct Link to Check - JAC Board 10th Result 2025

JAC Board 10th Result 2025: Rechecking, Revaluation Dates 

Students who are not satisfied with their Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2025 can apply for revaluation or rechecking of their answer sheets. The dates for this process will be announced on the official website shortly. 

ALSO READ: JAC 10th Result 2025: Jharkhand Board Matric Result at jacresults.com, Where and How to Check

Published May 27th 2025, 12:02 IST