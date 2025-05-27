JAC Board 10th Result 2025 Declared at jacresults.com, Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2025 Out: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is ready to announce the Jharkhand Board Class 10 (Matric) results today. Students can view their scores on the official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

Students will be able to check their scores through the official websites after 12:30 pm.

In case the official website does not open or takes too long to open, you can access your JAC 10th result 2025 via SMS and DigiLocker. - Check Jharkhand Board 10th result on the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.com.

JAC Board 10th Result 2025: Overall Pass Percentage

The overall pass percentage is 91.71%. The board will soon publish the list of toppers, which will include the names, marks, ranks, and percentages of students who scored the highest in the exams.

JAC Board 10th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official result websites at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says "JAC Class 10 Result 2025" or "Matric Result 2025".

Step 3: Enter your roll number and roll code as printed on your admit card.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" or "View Result" button.

Step 5: Your result, including subject-wise marks and overall grade, will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

JAC Board 10th Result 2025: Rechecking, Revaluation Dates