JEE Mains 2025 Admit Card Out for April 7, 8, 9 Exams at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Link to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE) 2025 admit card for the session 2 exams on April 7, 8, and 9. Candidates appearing for the BE, BTech paper 1, and BArch, BPlanning paper 2 can now download their JEE Mains 2025 admit card through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

To download the JEE Main 2025 admit card, candidates must enter their application number and password. The admit card will contain important details, including the candidate’s name, father’s name, date of birth, gender, category, state of eligibility, JEE Main roll number, paper name, application form number, exam centre details, date and time, parent's name, and exam day guidelines.

JEE Mains 2025 Admit Card: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Admit Card’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Provide your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Click Submit to access your admit card.

Step 5: Save the admit card and take a printout for future use.

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Exam Schedule

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exams will take place on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 in two shifts:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Shift 2: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM