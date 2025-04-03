sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 3rd 2025, 12:00 IST

JEE Mains 2025 Admit Card Out for April 7, 8, 9 Exams at jeemain.nta.nic.in, Direct Link to Download

Candidates appearing for the BE, BTech paper 1, and BArch, BPlanning paper 2 can now download their JEE Mains 2025 admit card through the official website.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
JEE Mains 2025 Admit Card Out
JEE Mains 2025 Admit Card Out | Image: File Photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE) 2025 admit card for the session 2 exams on April 7, 8, and 9. Candidates appearing for the BE, BTech paper 1, and BArch, BPlanning paper 2 can now download their JEE Mains 2025 admit card through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

To download the JEE Main 2025 admit card, candidates must enter their application number and password. The admit card will contain important details, including the candidate’s name, father’s name, date of birth, gender, category, state of eligibility, JEE Main roll number, paper name, application form number, exam centre details, date and time, parent's name, and exam day guidelines. 

JEE Mains 2025 Admit Card: Steps to Download 

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: Click on ‘JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Admit Card’ on the homepage. 

Step 3: Provide your application number and date of birth. 

Step 4: Click Submit to access your admit card. 

Step 5: Save the admit card and take a printout for future use. 

Direct Link to Download - JEE Mains 2025 Admit Card 

JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Exam Schedule 

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 exams will take place on April 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9 in two shifts: 

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM 

Shift 2: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM 

However, on April 9, the schedule is different. Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning), and the combined Paper 2A & 2B will be held in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. 

Published April 3rd 2025, 12:00 IST