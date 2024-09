Published 09:39 IST, September 24th 2024

BPSC 70th Notfication 2024 OUT, Vacancies Increased to 1957; Registration For CCE Begins on Sep 28

BPSC 70th Notification 2024 has been released on the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in. The Bihar Public Service Commission has increased vacancies to 1957.