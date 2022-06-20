How To Apply For Agnipath Scheme? Check Here As Army Issues Recruitment Rally Notification

Agnipath Recruitment Notification: The highly-anticipated, Agnipath recruitment notification has been finally released by the Indian Army. The detailed employment notice mentions the employability, benefits, terms & conditions, and other details related to the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. The notification related to the service for people enrolled through the Agnipath Scheme in the Indian Army comes at a time when the nation is already facing massive protests. All the details related to the Agnipath recruitment Scheme for the Indian Army have been mentioned below.

Agniveer Recruitment Notification

"As per the official notice, candidates will be enrolled under Army Act 1950 for a service duration of four years including the training period and they will be liable to go wherever ordered, by land, sea or air. Agniveers will not be eligible for any kind of Pension or Gratuity."

"Service of Agniveers will start from the date of enrolment time. Personnel enrolled through Agniveers Scheme, will be required to undergo periodical medical check-ups and physical/ written/ field tests as governed by orders issued. Notably, selected candidates can be posted to any regiment/unit and can be further transferred in organisational interest. All Agniveers will be discharged on completion of four years of service. Agniveers will be paid a ‘Seva Nidhi’ package to enable them to return to society for pursuing employment in other sectors," the notice read.

Agniveer Recruitment 2022 | Here's how to apply

To apply for Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022, candidates are required to log in to joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Before applying, check the eligibility status.

Candidates are then required to create their profiles.

Complete the registration process by entering all the required details.

Upload the required documents and submit

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme: Pay, allowance, and other benefits

(aa) Year 1. Customised Package - ₹ 30,000/- (plus applicable allowances.)

(ab) Year 2. Customised Package - ₹33,000/- (plus applicable allowances.)

(ac) Year 3. Customised Package - ₹ 36,500/- (plus applicable allowances.)

(ad) Year 4. Customised Package - ₹ 40,000/- (plus applicable allowances.)

Agnipath Recruitment Scheme 2022 | Seva Nidhi package

"On discharge at 4 years, the corpus of ₹5.02 lakhs will be matched by the GOI, an amount of ₹10.04 lakhs and accrued interest will be given to the Agniveers. In the case of Agniveers who are subsequently selected for enrolment in IA as regular cadre, the “Seva Nidhi” package to be paid to them will comprise only their contribution including accrued interest thereon. In the case of Agniveers exiting service before the end of their engagement period on their own request, the individual’s Seva Nidhi package, accumulated as on date, will be paid with the applicable rate of interest. In such cases, no Govt contribution to Seva Nidhi Package will be entitled. The “Seva Nidhi” will be exempt from Income Tax." read the official notice.

Click here to read Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Notification 2022

Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Physical Fitness test including Physical Measurement, followed by a Medical Test and a Written Test through the Common Entrance Examination (CEE).

Reservation

According to the official notice, 10% reservation is available in India for Coast Guard and Defense posts, as well as all 16 Defense PSUs. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles have a 10% reservation. While preference is given in state police recruitment by state governments.

Age Relaxation

Recently, the defense ministry announced the age relaxation of Agniveers. Candidates aged between 17.5 years to 23 years will be eligible to apply for the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. Earlier, the highest age limit was 21 years. Also, candidates would be provided three years of age relaxation beyond the prescribed upper age limit in CAOSFs and Assam Rifles.

Image: PTI/ Representative