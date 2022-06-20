How To Apply For Agnipath Scheme? Check Here As Army Issues Recruitment Rally Notification

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Agnipath Recruitment Notification: The highly-anticipated, Agnipath recruitment notification has been finally released by the Indian Army. The detailed employment notice mentions the employability, benefits, terms & conditions, and other details related to the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. The notification related to the service for people enrolled through the Agnipath Scheme in the Indian Army comes at a time when the nation is already facing massive protests. All the details related to the Agnipath recruitment Scheme for the Indian Army have been mentioned below.
"As per the official notice, candidates will be enrolled under Army Act 1950 for a service duration of four years including the training period and they will be liable to go wherever ordered, by land, sea or air. Agniveers will not be eligible for any kind of Pension or Gratuity."
"Service of Agniveers will start from the date of enrolment time. Personnel enrolled through Agniveers Scheme, will be required to undergo periodical medical check-ups and physical/ written/ field tests as governed by orders issued. Notably, selected candidates can be posted to any regiment/unit and can be further transferred in organisational interest. All Agniveers will be discharged on completion of four years of service. Agniveers will be paid a ‘Seva Nidhi’ package to enable them to return to society for pursuing employment in other sectors," the notice read.
"On discharge at 4 years, the corpus of ₹5.02 lakhs will be matched by the GOI, an amount of ₹10.04 lakhs and accrued interest will be given to the Agniveers. In the case of Agniveers who are subsequently selected for enrolment in IA as regular cadre, the “Seva Nidhi” package to be paid to them will comprise only their contribution including accrued interest thereon. In the case of Agniveers exiting service before the end of their engagement period on their own request, the individual’s Seva Nidhi package, accumulated as on date, will be paid with the applicable rate of interest. In such cases, no Govt contribution to Seva Nidhi Package will be entitled. The “Seva Nidhi” will be exempt from Income Tax." read the official notice.