Indian Army Agniveer Notification: Know Selection Process And Educational Qualifications

Indian Army has on Monday, June 20, released the detailed notification for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2022-23. The online application process has not yet started. The online applications for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2022 will begin in July. Detailed schedule is awaited. The Indian Army Agniveer Notification 2022 has details regarding the educational qualification, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, pay scale etc.

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment: Detail of posts

Agniveer General Duty Agniveer Technical Agniveer Technical (Aviation/ Ammunition examiner) Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass

Indian Army Agniveer: Educational Qualifications

(a) Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms) - Class 10th /Matric with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. For boards following grading system minimum of D grade (33% - 40%) in individual subjects or equivalent of grade which contains 33%and overall aggregate in C2 grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate

(b)Agniveer (Tech) and (c) Agniveer Tech (Avn & Amn Examiner) -- 10+2/Intermediate Exam Pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject.

(d) Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (All Arms)--- 10+2 / Intermediate Exam Pass in any stream (Arts,Commerce, Science) with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accts/Book Keeping in Cl XII is mandatory.

(e) Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)-- 10th pass (a) Class 10th simple pass (b) No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored 33% in each subject.

(f) Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)- 8th pass --- (a) Class 8th simple pass (b) No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored 33% in each subject.

Indian Army Agniveer: AGE LIMIT

Candidates should be aged between 17.5 years and 23 years of age. A relaxation in the upper age limit for two years (upto 23 years) has been given as one-time measure only. 01 October 2022 will be taken as effective date of determining age eligible for candidate. Candidates to produce birth certificate at the time of preliminary document check.

Height and Weight - As per policy in vogue. Candidates can refer to previous ARO Rally recruitment notifications for details.

Indian Army Agniveer Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a physical fitness test followed by physical measurement test at rally site. Those who clear the physical test will have to undergo a medical test. The qualified candidates will then be called for a written test (Common Entrance Exam).

Physical Fitness Test

Indian Army Agniveer CEE Written Exam

"CEE Will be conducted for medically fit candidates at nominated venue. Date and time of written test will be intimated at rally site and through Admit Cards. Admit Card for the CEE for the Rally Fit candidates will be issued at Rally Site itself. Admit Card for the CEE for the review Fit cases will be issued after getting medically fit by concerned specialist/specialists at MH," the official notification reads.

For more details, aspirants can read the Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment Notification 2022 here.

How to apply for Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment Scheme?

The aspirants will have to visit joinindianarmy.nic.in On the homepage, they will find a link that reads 'Apply online for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2022' Register yourself by providing all the necessary information as required correctly Your User ID and password will be generated Login using the user ID and password Fill in the Indian Army Agniveer application form Upload the required documents and submit.

List of Documents to be brought on the day of CEE