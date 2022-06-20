Indian Army Agniveer Notification: Know Selection Process And Educational Qualifications

Indian Army has on Monday, June 20, released the detailed notification for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2022-23. The online application process has not yet started. The online applications for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2022 will begin in July. Detailed schedule is awaited. The Indian Army Agniveer Notification 2022 has details regarding the educational qualification, eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, pay scale etc.
Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment: Detail of posts
- Agniveer General Duty
- Agniveer Technical
- Agniveer Technical (Aviation/ Ammunition examiner)
- Agniveer Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical
- Agniveer Tradesman 10th pass
- Agniveer Tradesman 8th pass
Indian Army Agniveer: Educational Qualifications
- (a) Agniveer (General Duty) (All Arms) - Class 10th /Matric with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. For boards following grading system minimum of D grade (33% - 40%) in individual subjects or equivalent of grade which contains 33%and overall aggregate in C2 grade or equivalent corresponding to 45% in aggregate
- (b)Agniveer (Tech) and (c) Agniveer Tech (Avn & Amn Examiner) -- 10+2/Intermediate Exam Pass in Science with Physics, Chemistry, Maths and English with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject.
- (d) Agniveer Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (All Arms)--- 10+2 / Intermediate Exam Pass in any stream (Arts,Commerce, Science) with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accts/Book Keeping in Cl XII is mandatory.
- (e) Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)-- 10th pass (a) Class 10th simple pass (b) No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored 33% in each subject.
- (f) Agniveer Tradesmen (All Arms)- 8th pass --- (a) Class 8th simple pass (b) No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored 33% in each subject.
Indian Army Agniveer: AGE LIMIT
Candidates should be aged between 17.5 years and 23 years of age. A relaxation in the upper age limit for two years (upto 23 years) has been given as one-time measure only. 01 October 2022 will be taken as effective date of determining age eligible for candidate. Candidates to produce birth certificate at the time of preliminary document check.
Height and Weight - As per policy in vogue. Candidates can refer to previous ARO Rally recruitment notifications for details.
Indian Army Agniveer Selection Process
Candidates will have to clear a physical fitness test followed by physical measurement test at rally site. Those who clear the physical test will have to undergo a medical test. The qualified candidates will then be called for a written test (Common Entrance Exam).
Physical Fitness Test
Indian Army Agniveer CEE Written Exam
"CEE Will be conducted for medically fit candidates at nominated venue. Date and time of written test will be intimated at rally site and through Admit Cards. Admit Card for the CEE for the Rally Fit candidates will be issued at Rally Site itself. Admit Card for the CEE for the review Fit cases will be issued after getting medically fit by concerned specialist/specialists at MH," the official notification reads.
How to apply for Indian Army Agnipath Recruitment Scheme?
- The aspirants will have to visit joinindianarmy.nic.in
- On the homepage, they will find a link that reads 'Apply online for Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2022'
- Register yourself by providing all the necessary information as required correctly
- Your User ID and password will be generated
- Login using the user ID and password
- Fill in the Indian Army Agniveer application form
- Upload the required documents and submit.
List of Documents to be brought on the day of CEE
- (a) Admit Card Printed on Laser Printer on good quality paper (Do not shrink the size).
- (b) Photograph. Twenty (20) copies of unattested Passport size colour photographs developed on good quality photographic paper in white background not more than three months old Computerised/photocopied/shopped photographs will NOT be accepted. Photographs must be with proper hair cut and clean shave (except Sikh Candidates).
- (c) Education Certificates:
- (i) Education Certificate with marks sheet of all educational qualificationsach ieved by candidate i.e Matric/Intermediate etc from recognized School/College/Board/University.
- (ii) Provisional/online education certificate should be certified ink signed by the head of the educational institution of concerned Board/University.
- (iii) Candidates with matric certificate from Open School should bring School Leaving Certificate countersigned by BEO/DEO.
- (iv) List of Education Board recognized by State Governments / UT administrations is attach as Appendix ‘A’ will only be accepted.
- (d) Domicile Certificate. Domicile Certificate with photograph issued by Tehsildar/District Magistrate.
- (e) Caste Certificate. Caste Certificate affixed with photograph of the candidate issued by the Tehsildar/District Magistrate.
- (f) Religion Certificate. Religion Certificate to be issued by the Tehsildar/ SDM (if religion as “SIKH/ HINDU/ MUSLIM/ CHRISTIAN” is not mentioned in caste certificate).
- (g) School Character Certificate. School Character Certificate issued by the School/College Principal/Headmaster where the candidates last studied.
- (h) Character Certificate. Character Certificate with photograph issued by Village Sarpanch/Municipal Corporation within last six months.
- (j) Unmarried Certificate. Unmarried Certificate for candidates less than 21 years of age with photograph issued by Village Sarpanch/Municipal Corporation within last six months.
- (k) Relationship Certificate. SOS/SOEX/SOW/SOWW Candidates are required to produce the following documents :-
- (i) Relationship certificate issued from respective Record Office only duly signed by Record Officer with Personal Number, Rank, Name and particular of the Record Officer issuing the Relationship Certificate with office seal/stamp is endorsed. Relationship certificate should bear water marks of the concern Records.
- (ii) A declaration to the effect as mentioned in Affidavit on Ten Rupees Non- Judicial Stamp paper prepared by the ESM duly signed by 1st Class/Executive/Judicial Magistrate is required to be submitted by the candidate at rally site. Format of affidavit is attached as per Appendix ‘B’.
- (iii) Original Discharge Book of Ex-Servicemen also to be produced. Name and date of birth of the candidate must have been recorded in it.
- (l) NCC Certificate. NCC A/B/C Certificate and Republic Day Parade certificate should have photograph of the candidate duly attested by issuing authority. Provisional NCC A/B/C pass certificates will only be accepted if authenticated by concerned NCC Group Commanders. No bonus marks are to be allotted unless the certificate (Relationship/Sports/NCC) have been verified. An undertaking to the effect will be obtain from the candidate. Provisional certificates are accepted only during the notified rally duration neither earlier nor late.
- (m) Sports Certificate:
- (i) Sportsmen who have represented India at international level and State at National level within the last two years (for list of sports under which relaxation in physical standards is admissible, attention is invited to www.joinindianarmy.nic.in website).
- (ii) Sportsmen who have represented District at State level and University team or regional team at District level with 1st / 2nd position within last two years (Sports Certificate should be with registration number and from government recognized sport institutes / bodies).
- (iii) List of Sports. List of Sports for enrolment is attached as Appendix ‘C’.
- (n) Affidavit. Duly signed by candidate on Rs 10/- Non-Judicial Stamp Paper a per specimen duly attested by notary will be submitted by candidate at the Rally Site without fail. Format of affidavit attached as per Appendix ‘D’. Submission of Affidavit is Mandatory to gain entry into the Rally. Candidates WILL NOT BE PERMITTED to enter the rally without affidavit.
- (o) Certificate of Bonus Marks. All original certificates / photocopies duly attested pertaining to Bonus marks will be accepted only during the Rally. No certificates to include NCC Certificates, Sports Certificate, Relationship Certificate or any other certificates to claim Bonus Marks / Relaxation would be accepted after termination of the Rally.
- (p) Single Bank A/C, PAN Card & AADHAR Card. Single Bank A/C, PAN Card & Aadhar Card are mandatory documents for final enrolment for purpose of Pay & allowances and other social benefits scheme.
- (q) Police Character Certificate.
- (r) Sarpanch/Nagar Sewak (Residence Proof).