Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Application Window For 203 Vacancies Closing Today

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: The application window for Indian Bank Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2023 will close today, March 16. There are a total of 203 vacancies for Specialist Officer (SO) posts including Financial Analyst, Risk Officer, IT/Computer Officer, Information Security, Marketing Officer, Forex Officer, HR Officer, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at indianbank.in/careers.
Click here to read the Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023 Notification
Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Chief Manager (Credit) IV -25
- Senior Manager (Credit) III- 30
- Manager (Credit) II- 5
- Chief Manager (Risk Management)-5
- Senior Manager (Risk Management)-5
- Manager (Risk Management) II- 5
- Chief Manager (Marketing) IV- 3
- Manager (Marketing) II- 10
- Chief Manager (Forex Derivative Dealer) IV -2
- Chief Manager(Forex Dealer) IV- 1
- Chief Manager (Non SLR Dealer) IV- 1
- Chief Manager (SLR Dealer) IV- 1
- Senior Manager (Forex/Forex Derivative) III -2
- Senior Manager(SLR/NSLR Dealer) III- 2
- Senior Manager (Equity Dealer) III- 1
- Manager (Dealer) II- 10
- Senior Manager (Forex) III- 6
- Manager (Forex) II- 4
- Assistant Manager (IDO) I- 50
- Senior Manager (HR) III- 2
- Manager (HR) II- 3
- Chief Manager (Information Security) IV- 2
- Senior Manager (Information Security) III- 5
- Chief Manager (ESB & API) IV- 2
- Chief Manager (Software Testing) IV- 1
- Chief Manager (Information Security) IV- 2
- Chief Manager (DevOps) IV- 2
- Chief Manager (Network) IV- 2
- Chief Manager (Virtualisation) IV- 1
- Senior Manager (Software Testing) III- 1
- Senior Manager (Information Security) III- 2
- Senior Manager (API Developer) III- 1
- Senior Manager (DevOps) III- 1
- Senior Manager (Network) III- 1
- Senior Manager (Cloud Solutions) III- 1
- Senior Manager (System Administrator-Linux) III- 1
- Manager (Software Testing) II- 1
- Manager (IT Security) II- 1
- Manager (API Developer) II- 1
- Manager (Network SDWAN Specialist) II- 1
- Manager (Virtualisation) II- 1