Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Application Window For 203 Vacancies Closing Today

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: The application window for Indian Bank Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2023 will close today, March 16.

Nandini Verma
Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: The application window for Indian Bank Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2023 will close today, March 16. There are a total of 203 vacancies for Specialist Officer (SO) posts including Financial Analyst, Risk Officer, IT/Computer Officer, Information Security, Marketing Officer, Forex Officer, HR Officer, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at indianbank.in/careers.  

Click here to apply online.

Click here to read the Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023 Notification 

Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details 

  • Chief Manager (Credit) IV -25
  • Senior Manager (Credit) III- 30
  • Manager (Credit) II- 5
  • Chief Manager (Risk Management)-5
  • Senior Manager (Risk Management)-5
  • Manager (Risk Management) II- 5
  • Chief Manager (Marketing) IV- 3
  • Manager (Marketing) II- 10
  • Chief Manager (Forex Derivative Dealer) IV -2
  • Chief Manager(Forex Dealer) IV- 1
  • Chief Manager (Non SLR Dealer) IV- 1
  • Chief Manager (SLR Dealer) IV- 1
  • Senior Manager (Forex/Forex Derivative) III -2
  • Senior Manager(SLR/NSLR Dealer) III- 2
  • Senior Manager (Equity Dealer) III- 1
  • Manager (Dealer) II- 10 
  • Senior Manager (Forex) III- 6
  • Manager (Forex) II- 4
  • Assistant Manager (IDO) I- 50
  • Senior Manager (HR) III- 2
  • Manager (HR) II- 3 
  • Chief Manager (Information Security) IV- 2
  • Senior Manager (Information Security) III- 5
  • Chief Manager (ESB & API) IV- 2
  • Chief Manager (Software Testing) IV- 1
  • Chief Manager (Information Security) IV- 2
  • Chief Manager (DevOps) IV- 2
  • Chief Manager (Network) IV- 2
  • Chief Manager (Virtualisation) IV- 1
  • Senior Manager (Software Testing) III- 1
  • Senior Manager (Information Security) III- 2
  • Senior Manager (API Developer) III- 1
  • Senior Manager (DevOps) III- 1
  • Senior Manager (Network) III- 1
  • Senior Manager (Cloud Solutions) III- 1
  • Senior Manager (System Administrator-Linux) III- 1
  • Manager (Software Testing) II- 1
  • Manager (IT Security) II- 1
  • Manager (API Developer) II- 1
  • Manager (Network SDWAN Specialist) II- 1
  • Manager (Virtualisation) II- 1

 

