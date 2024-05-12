Advertisement

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is currently accepting online applications for the recruitment of 4660 Railway Protection Force (RPF) constables and Sub Inspectors (SI). However, time is running out as the last date for submitting applications is May 14, 2024. Interested candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are encouraged to apply at the earliest to avoid missing out on this opportunity.

RPF Online Application Process

The application process consists of two stages: one-time registration and form submission. Here's how to apply:

1. One-Time Registration:

Visit the official RRB website - rrbapply.gov.in.

website - rrbapply.gov.in. Click on the "APPLY" button to register.

Fill in basic details such as name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, etc.

Preview and create the account to complete registration.

2. Form Submission:

Log in using registration ID and password.

Fill out the application form with valid details.

Upload photograph and signature.

Preview the form and pay the application fees.

Print the application form for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria:

For constable posts: 10th grade pass, aged between 18 and 28 years.

For SI posts: Graduation from a recognized university, aged between 20 and 28 years.

Application Fees:

General category: Rs 500

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Female/Transgender/Minorities/Economic Backward Classes: Rs 250

Correction Window: Candidates can make modifications to their application forms from May 15 to May 24, 2024, after paying the modification fees.

Don't miss this opportunity to join the Railway Protection Force. Apply now and secure your future in one of India's prestigious organizations. For more information and to apply, visit rrbapply.gov.in.